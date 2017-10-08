Getty Images

Hamilton calls 59-point lead over Vettel in F1 title race ‘unbelievable’

By Luke SmithOct 8, 2017, 5:53 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton called his 59-point advantage over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship “unbelievable” after taking a big step towards a fourth title in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton entered the Suzuka weekend leading by 34 points, but was given the chance to stretch it out after Vettel was forced to retire early on due to an issue with his Ferrari engine.

Hamilton led the majority of the race at Suzuka en route to his eighth win of the season, fully capitalizing on his rival’s demise.

“The start was OK, although the initial getaway was not spectacularly good, I had a bit of wheel spin. But from then on I had a good start and it was pretty much under control from there,” Hamilton said.

“I was trying to manage the pace and the tires; it was a long way to go, it was the hottest the track had been all weekend, so that was really crucial.

“With the VSC towards the end, I lost a lot of temperatures in the tires and waking them up was not so easy.”

Hamilton was given a late scare when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was able to move to within a second at the front with two laps to go, but managed to hold on and cross the line 1.2 seconds clear.

“I got stuck behind traffic, I was losing so much time and Max’ car was so big in my mirror. It was very close for a couple laps, but I was able to keep it together,” Hamilton explained.

“It was not an easy walk in the park today, it was a win that I had to work very hard for. Great race by Max, I enjoyed racing him.”

Until four races ago, Hamilton had trailed Vettel in the drivers’ championship, with a dramatic change in fortunes putting him in a position to win the title at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas in two weeks’ time.

“It’s almost unbelievable to think we are where we are in the championship. I was excited to race Sebastian today, but he was obviously very unfortunate,” Hamilton said.

“It’s still a long way to go, there are still a hundred points. I’m just going to keep my head down and hopefully will continue to be in a form like this.”

Verstappen doubts Japanese GP victory possible even with late charge

By Luke SmithOct 8, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
Max Verstappen doubts he could have won Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix despite the charge that saw him put pressure on Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton late on at Suzuka.

Verstappen moved from fourth on the grid to second on the opening lap where he remained for much of the race, sitting five seconds back from Hamilton heading into the closing stages.

Hamilton struggled with lapped traffic and a vibration on his tire, allowing Verstappen to close up with two laps to go and run nose-to-tail with the Mercedes racer.

Verstappen came unstuck through traffic and ultimately crossed the line 1.2 seconds behind Hamilton, but said after the race he never felt he could take the win.

“I could see Lewis was managing his tires and of course, with the traffic it just seems like it was a bit more difficult for him to follow other cars, compared to me,” Verstappen explained.

“So I closed up, but also when you are really close you start to lose a lot of downforce, so I couldn’t really attack him. But at least I tried.

“At the end of the day I think I wouldn’t have passed Lewis anyway, because it’s really hard once he’s in free air. It was more like when Lewis was getting held up then I could close up and then maybe you can do something.

“But once he got past, even when I got held up, it’s done. It’s of course not ideal but it wouldn’t have made a difference.”

The result marked Verstappen’s second straight podium following his victory in Malaysia last weekend, with the Dutchman taking confidence from the progress Red Bull has made with its car recently.

“I think the car lately in the race has been really competitive. I think like Lewis said, we have a bit more wing, so we are quite competitive through the corners,” Verstappen said.

“Of course then on the straight we have an even bigger deficit than normal, but it seems to work for us in the race so far.

“Of course I’m happy to be here on the podium again. It seems like Suzuka is pretty good to me.”