Lewis Hamilton admires, tries on Sato’s Indy 500 winner’s ring (VIDEO)

Lewis Hamilton may have put one hand on his fourth Formula 1 drivers’ title by winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but that did not stop the Mercedes driver from taking a moment to admire a rather special piece of jewelry that appeared on the podium at Suzuka.

Hamilton stormed to his eighth win of the season with a commanding display in Japan, extending his championship lead to 59 points over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel with just 100 left to play for this season.

Having completed a memorable IndyCar season that saw him win the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, Sato was on hand in Japan as an ambassador for Honda at its home grand prix.

Sato got the chance to take a run-out in Honda RA300 car that won the 1967 Italian Grand Prix on both Saturday and Sunday at Suzuka before conducting the podium interviews with the top three finishers.

Hamilton immediately was interested in Sato’s Indy 500 ring, saying: “Wow, you got some bling! Where’s this from? I love that! I need that ring!”

Sato let Hamilton try it on later in the podium ceremony, with the Briton wanting to see “if it’s worth me going and doing” the ‘500.

As impressed as he was by the ring, do not expect Hamilton to appear at the Brickyard in the future, as he has long-stated his desire to only race in F1 and quit motorsport once his time in the series is over.

