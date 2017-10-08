Getty Images

Reynolds wins Australia’s highest-profile motorsport race

BATHURST, Australia (AP) David Reynolds and his co-driver Luke Youlden won the most high-profile race in Australian motorsports on Sunday, finishing the Bathurst 1000 in his Holden in an unofficial time of 7 hours, 13 minutes in slick and rainy conditions on Mount Panorama.

Scott Pye, also driving a Holden, was four seconds behind in second, followed by Fabian Coulthard in a Ford.

After a succession of crashes and safety cars in the closing stages, it was Reynolds who had the inside running to win the 1,000-kilometer race over 161 laps of the 6.2-kilometer course at Bathurst, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Sydney.

“I’ve got nothing left to give,” Reynolds said. “I am absolutely spent. This bloke (co-driver Youlden) drove unbelievably all day. My crew was faultless. Man, it was just a perfect day.”

It was Youlden’s 18th Bathurst.

“It’s taken a long time, but tell you what – to do it with Dave and this team, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

Pole winner and series leader Scott McLaughlin, who drives a Ford for DJR Team Penske, part-owned by American motorsport great Roger Penske, retired with mechanical issues on the 74th lap. Coulthard also races for the Penske team.

“We really had a really good shot at it, in the wet as well,” McLaughlin said. “Unfortunately that is how it goes, it’s a tough old race to win – I just have to move on.”

Lewis Hamilton admires, tries on Sato’s Indy 500 winner’s ring (VIDEO)

Lewis Hamilton may have put one hand on his fourth Formula 1 drivers’ title by winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but that did not stop the Mercedes driver from taking a moment to admire a rather special piece of jewelry that appeared on the podium at Suzuka.

Hamilton stormed to his eighth win of the season with a commanding display in Japan, extending his championship lead to 59 points over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel with just 100 left to play for this season.

Having completed a memorable IndyCar season that saw him win the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, Sato was on hand in Japan as an ambassador for Honda at its home grand prix.

Sato got the chance to take a run-out in Honda RA300 car that won the 1967 Italian Grand Prix on both Saturday and Sunday at Suzuka before conducting the podium interviews with the top three finishers.

Hamilton immediately was interested in Sato’s Indy 500 ring, saying: “Wow, you got some bling! Where’s this from? I love that! I need that ring!”

Sato let Hamilton try it on later in the podium ceremony, with the Briton wanting to see “if it’s worth me going and doing” the ‘500.

As impressed as he was by the ring, do not expect Hamilton to appear at the Brickyard in the future, as he has long-stated his desire to only race in F1 and quit motorsport once his time in the series is over.