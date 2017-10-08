Getty Images

Vettel: Ferrari still ‘in a good way’ despite F1 title bid collapse

By Luke SmithOct 8, 2017, 7:05 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel feels that Ferrari is still “in a good way” despite being forced to retire from Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix due to an engine issue that did further damage to his Formula 1 title bid.

Vettel led the drivers’ championship up to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza four races ago, with retirements in Singapore and Japan plus an issue that forced him to start last in Malaysia allowing Lewis Hamilton to pull clear into a 59-point lead.

Vettel started second at Suzuka on Sunday, but was forced to park his car up after just two laps due to a faulty spark plug as Hamilton stormed to his eighth win of the year.

“I don’t know if this situation has much to do with reliability, but we didn’t finish the race, so there is a problem. I think it was a small issue causing a big one,” Vettel said.

“We didn’t have power already at the start and we tried to reset everything getting the power back, but something didn’t work.”

Ferrari is at risk of losing both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship at the United States Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, but Vettel still has confidence in the team.

“Of course, now the championship is more difficult and not finishing the race doesn’t help. I also said to the guys to get back home and have some rest because it’s been a tough week with a lot of changes,” Vettel said.

“Then we’ll come back with a better package to do well for the last four races and then we’ll see. Overall, I believe the team is in a good way.

“We are improving race by race and there are positive aspects too. But, of course, today you can’t look too much at positive things.”

Hamilton will be crowned champion in Austin if he outscores Vettel by 16 points, while Mercedes will win the constructors’ title so long as Ferrari does not outscore it by 17.

Verstappen doubts Japanese GP victory possible even with late charge


By Luke SmithOct 8, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT
Max Verstappen doubts he could have won Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix despite the charge that saw him put pressure on Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton late on at Suzuka.

Verstappen moved from fourth on the grid to second on the opening lap where he remained for much of the race, sitting five seconds back from Hamilton heading into the closing stages.

Hamilton struggled with lapped traffic and a vibration on his tire, allowing Verstappen to close up with two laps to go and run nose-to-tail with the Mercedes racer.

Verstappen came unstuck through traffic and ultimately crossed the line 1.2 seconds behind Hamilton, but said after the race he never felt he could take the win.

“I could see Lewis was managing his tires and of course, with the traffic it just seems like it was a bit more difficult for him to follow other cars, compared to me,” Verstappen explained.

“So I closed up, but also when you are really close you start to lose a lot of downforce, so I couldn’t really attack him. But at least I tried.

“At the end of the day I think I wouldn’t have passed Lewis anyway, because it’s really hard once he’s in free air. It was more like when Lewis was getting held up then I could close up and then maybe you can do something.

“But once he got past, even when I got held up, it’s done. It’s of course not ideal but it wouldn’t have made a difference.”

The result marked Verstappen’s second straight podium following his victory in Malaysia last weekend, with the Dutchman taking confidence from the progress Red Bull has made with its car recently.

“I think the car lately in the race has been really competitive. I think like Lewis said, we have a bit more wing, so we are quite competitive through the corners,” Verstappen said.

“Of course then on the straight we have an even bigger deficit than normal, but it seems to work for us in the race so far.

“Of course I’m happy to be here on the podium again. It seems like Suzuka is pretty good to me.”