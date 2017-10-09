Photo courtesy Kalitta Motorsports

Alexis DeJoria to retire from NHRA racing at end of season

Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) Alexis DeJoria, the first woman to break the 4-second barrier in a Funny Car, will retire from NHRA competition at the end of the season to spend more time with her family.

DeJoria announced her retirement Monday, calling it “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

She added that her “reasoning behind this decision is simple: It’s time for me to switch my focus towards my family.”

The 40-year-old DeJoria is ranked 11th in the Mello Yello Funny Car standings while driving for Kalitta Motorsports. She has five career wins, including a victory in August at the Lucas Oil Nationals in Brainerd, Minnesota.

DeJoria is the daughter of billionaire entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria, a co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair care products and The Patron Spirits Co. Alexis DeJoria married TV personality and renowned motorcycle fabricator Jesse James in 2013. She has a teenage daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

DeJoria began her NHRA career in 2005, moving up the ranks in Super Gas, Super Comp and Top Alcohol Funny Car categories before making her professional debut in September 2011.

In her six-year pro career, DeJoria became the first woman to compete in 100 Funny Car events.

“I’ve accomplished great things throughout my NHRA career,” she said. “Working with Kalitta Motorsports and driving for Connie Kalitta has been an absolute honor. The man is a legend. He’s been the best boss I could have ever hoped for as a professional nitro Funny Car pilot.”

DeJoria and her team have three races remaining in 2017, beginning at the Texas FallNationals this weekend.

More AP auto racing: http://www.racing.ap.org

Sonoma Raceway ‘not at immediate risk’ from North Bay fires

Photo: Sonoma Raceway
By Tony DiZinnoOct 9, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Unconfirmed reports circulated this morning on social media that Sonoma Raceway might be directly affected by significant fires overnight in Napa and Sonoma counties appear to be wide of the mark.

Sonoma Raceway released an update Monday morning confirming it is “not at immediate risk.”

A statement from from Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page as of 9:30 a.m. PT on Monday morning is below, with the track confirming additional updates will be shared as needed.

“All of us at Sonoma Raceway extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those who have been touched by the devastating North Bay fires.  Our facilities team and a number of local fire companies have been battling grassland fires on Cougar Mountain and elsewhere around our property, and at this point it does not appear any of the raceway’s structures or other facilities are at immediate risk.  We appreciate all of the good wishes that have flooded in from friends around the state and country.”

Napa, Santa Rosa and Petaluma appear to be some of the areas significantly affected. Highway 121 just outside the track located on Arnold Dr. also was mentioned. More information is here via SFGate.com.

Sonoma Raceway hosts a round of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series each year and in 2018 will also host the SCCA National Championship Runoffs in October.

Further south of Sonoma this weekend at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., SRO hosts the California 8 Hours, a round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, on a weekend that also features Mazda Motorsports’ Global MX-5 Challenge. Pirelli World Challenge’s Touring Car classes season finale, and the Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA.

Sonoma sent through a few photos, below.