Leclerc crowned F2 champion, Russell wins GP3 title at Jerez

Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc wrapped up the 2017 FIA Formula 2 title in style by winning Saturday’s feature race at Jerez by just 0.2 seconds.
Leclerc moved up to F2 after winning the GP3 title last year, and had dominated the season ahead of the standalone round at Jerez that was announced to replace the scrapped event in support of the German Grand Prix.
Leclerc took pole position on Friday and entered Saturday’s race knowing victory would be enough to clinch the first F2 crown since GP2’s rebrand for 2017, with chief rival Oliver Rowland starting fourth.
Leclerc was able to retain his lead at the start and forge a healthy lead through the opening stages as Rowland worked his way up to second, only for a late safety car to bunch the field.
Struggling for grip, Leclerc came under heavy pressure from Rowland in the run to the flag, but was able to hang on and secure his sixth win of the season, wrapping up the title in the process.
Leclerc is widely expected to move up to Formula 1 next season with Sauber, which is set to enjoy an expanded technical partnership with Ferrari from 2018.
Supporting F2 at Jerez was GP3 where Mercedes-backed youngster George Russell secured the title with two races to spare, finishing fourth in Sunday’s event to forge a 40-point lead ahead of the double-header finale in Abu Dhabi next month.
Russell finished the race fifth on-track, but was promoted to fourth after Red Bull junior Niko Kari was given a post-race penalty for causing a collision with Dan Ticktum.
Both the F2 and GP3 seasons will come to a close in support of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month on November 25-26.
Unconfirmed reports circulated this morning on social media that Sonoma Raceway might be directly affected by significant fires overnight in Napa and Sonoma counties appear to be wide of the mark.
Sonoma Raceway released an update Monday morning confirming it is “not at immediate risk.”
A statement from from Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page as of 9:30 a.m. PT on Monday morning is below, with the track confirming additional updates will be shared as needed.
“All of us at Sonoma Raceway extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those who have been touched by the devastating North Bay fires. Our facilities team and a number of local fire companies have been battling grassland fires on Cougar Mountain and elsewhere around our property, and at this point it does not appear any of the raceway’s structures or other facilities are at immediate risk. We appreciate all of the good wishes that have flooded in from friends around the state and country.”
Napa, Santa Rosa and Petaluma appear to be some of the areas significantly affected. Highway 121 just outside the track located on Arnold Dr. also was mentioned. More information is here via SFGate.com.
Sonoma Raceway hosts a round of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series each year and in 2018 will also host the SCCA National Championship Runoffs in October.
Further south of Sonoma this weekend at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., SRO hosts the California 8 Hours, a round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, on a weekend that also features Mazda Motorsports’ Global MX-5 Challenge. Pirelli World Challenge’s Touring Car classes season finale, and the Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA.
Sonoma sent through a few photos, below.