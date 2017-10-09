Getty Images

Palmer bows out of Renault F1 with quiet run to P12 at Suzuka

By Luke SmithOct 9, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Jolyon Palmer bowed out of Renault and – for the time being at least – Formula 1 with a quiet run to 12th place in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

After almost two tough seasons with Renault that have yielded just two points finishes, Palmer announced on Saturday after qualifying he would be leaving the team at the end of the weekend, allowing it to complete the early signing of Carlos Sainz Jr. from Toro Rosso.

Palmer started 18th at Suzuka after a grid penalty for an engine change before making his way up the order thanks to a long first stint on the soft compound tire.

Palmer was unable to get in the fight for the final point with Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso, eventually crossing the line 12th to mark a point-less end to his time with Renault.

“We had a solid last race, we started from the back and with one more lap, I think we could have had 10th,” Palmer said.

“It’s been a tough season but the team and I have been through a lot, I’ve been here since the start of this new era for the team. We’ve come a long way and I’ve enjoyed it.

“I wish the team all the best in the future.”

Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul added: “Today was Jolyon’s last race. It was particularly challenging as he had to start near the back due to grid penalties, but thanks to a good strategy and a solid race, he was able to move up six positions and finish 12th.

“His performance is another demonstration of his professionalism and his loyalty, and a very good way to bid farewell to the Renault family. We sincerely wish him the best.”

While F1 seats are still free with Williams, Toro Rosso and Sauber for 2018, Palmer is not thought to be in contention for them, leaving him on the sidelines in F1 for the time being.

Long-form: Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato comes to Japan GP (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoOct 9, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT
In the first five minutes of Part 2 of the post-Japanese Grand Prix edition of Paddock Pass, NBCSN Formula 1 pit reporter and insider Will Buxton had the opportunity to catch up with Takuma Sato, who competed in F1 from 2002 to 2008 with BAR, Honda and Super Aguri.

Sato captured this year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil in a thrilling duel with Helio Castroneves, with Ed Jones and Max Chilton also figuring into the race’s outcome before Sato beat them all.

He also conducted the podium interviews at the Japanese Grand Prix, race winner Lewis Hamilton even trying on his Indianapolis 500 winner’s ring.

The ‘500 champion will have his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy revealed next Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. But Sato reflected a bit on what he accomplished when chatting with Buxton.

“It’s an incredible moment in my life. Winning the Indy 500 is so special,” Sato told NBCSN.

“It was fun. It was good to see Fernando smiling every single day. Fernando coming on board was a significant moment.

“Five years ago it was so close. It didn’t happen in our favor, but I learned so much. Now this has been a dream come true.”

“I can’t thank the Andretti Autosport team enough, but now in 2018 I’ll be back home with Bobby Rahal. Working with Graham as a teammate will be incredible. We’ll have a new challenge and it’s a great challenge.”