IMSA: Breakthrough Taylor family title ends run of near-misses

By Tony DiZinno Oct 10, 2017
The tone for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in its Prototype class was set in the final 10 minutes of the opening race of the season, following a rain-drenched, cool Rolex 24 at Daytona that was reaching its climax.

It all came down to Filipe Albuquerque versus Ricky Taylor, driver on driver in a pair of Cadillac DPi-V.Rs in the car’s first race and between their Action Express Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing teams.

Only one team could win the Rolex watches and lay the groundwork for the rest of the year, and Taylor was determined it was going to be his – come hell or high water.

Taylor made that barge down the inside, with enough of a crack left open, at Turn 1 much to Albuquerque’s and the No. 5 team’s dismay. The Taylors won, and they were on their way.

“I’d never been more proud of him in my life. He had that race in all of our hands. He was the guy that won us that race,” said his brother, Jordan Taylor.

The win at Daytona was Ricky’s true arrival on the stage after years of growth and overcoming adversity to get there.

The run of four straight wins that followed spoke to the Konica Minolta team’s understanding its new car better than its competitors and bouncing with a number of IMSA-mandated Balance of Performance adjustments, which the team thought were implemented to stop the Taylor train in its tracks.

The rebound of a crucial runner-up finish at Road America after two bad races in Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park ensured they wouldn’t lose their grasp on the title, and their start at Motul Petit Le Mans in Road Atlanta sealed the team’s championship this season.

So the pendulum was swung back to the No. 10 car after three straight titles from Action Express, two by the venerable No. 5 pairing of Joao Barbosa and Christian Fittipaldi (Albuquerque was the team’s third driver through 2017) and then last year’s No. 31 pair of Dane Cameron and Eric Curran.

That it came with both Jordan and Ricky Taylor driving – especially with the latter expected to be named soon to move to Acura Team Penske – made it sweeter than Jordan and Max Angelelli’s title in 2013, the final GRAND-AM Rolex Series title.

“I think it’s a culmination of some little things. We won Petit Le Mans in 2014 as a group. But I felt we worked well together off the bat and little things held us back. We were frustrated for three years and wanted things to click our way,” Jordan Taylor said.

“This new Cadillac was introduced, and we came out so strong with five straight wins. If we lost it, it’d be a disaster! With those two bad races in a row, I don’t know how we would have got over it.”

Ricky and father Wayne Taylor spoke to the team’s preseason preparation with the new car. The Daytona Prototype international (DPi) platform meant both the Taylor and Action Express teams switched from the Corvette DP – their product for the last five years – to the new Cadillac DPi-V.R. The Cadillac was born of a combination of the 6.2L V8 engine developed by ECR Engines and a chassis from Dallara, all working in tandem from its development and official on-track debut in September.

“We had unfinished business with Cadillac going back to 2002,” Wayne Taylor said. “It was a big program to pull off, with the clean sheet of paper. Between Dallara, Cadillac, ECR Engines and my engineers, we had to get everyone together to build a team and car.

“So we’d do all the testing and get ready for Daytona. And going into Daytona, we’d never finished a session without anything going wrong! So we were expecting a troublesome run, but the car was flawless, and drivers were flawless. And then the BoP stuff started…”

BoP, in layman’s terms, is what a sanctioning body does to work to level the playing field between manufacturers to ensure no one car or team gets too far ahead. And so for Cadillac, whether it was boost adjustments or changes to gearing ratios, power or refueling restrictors, it often seemed there was another hurdle to clear – all of which they did.

The Daytona win capped a run of near-miss runner-up finishes, as the Taylor brothers broke through with Max Angelelli in his last start and Jeff Gordon in his first Rolex 24 start in 10 years. Newcomer Alex Lynn joined in place of the latter two at Sebring and came up to speed well, so much so the team almost had to rein them in. The full-season pair overcame a low-gear rpm deficit to win on the streets of Long Beach, Jordan Taylor sneaking by Ryan Dalziel late there, while wins at COTA from pole and Detroit from 12th on the grid after a rare unforced error by Ricky Taylor in qualifying all-but-solidified their title push.

Nightmare races in the back-to-back swing at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park killed the perfect season chances and almost brought the No. 10 car back to the rest of the field. Suspension damage cost the team laps at Watkins Glen after contact from another car on the opening lap, while a late crash between Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner in a Corvette C7.R took both drivers out.

Needing a result at Road America, Jordan Taylor stood down from a possible fight against Pipo Derani to win the race and came away with a key second place finish. A third at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca ensured the title was theirs provided they started the season finale, regardless of the outcome.

“I think at Road America, Jordan could have raced for the win and worked Derani for the win. But we needed some points,” Ricky Taylor said. “Jordan had a really calm head there. Those points were critical. It was a big sigh of relief.”

Jordan said of his discretionary race tactics there, “I didn’t want to take a single risk to not have a decent finish.  ‘That was our championship race,’ our engineer said. Between that, and moving onto Laguna, that turned our season back around.”

But while a championship is won and lost over the course of the season, the magnitude of that Daytona win to kick it all off will speak loudest about this family-won championship.

For Jordan, watching his brother Ricky fight for the lead, then make the pass, brought a mix of anxiety and almost anger, before it switched to elation.

“It was a massive swing of emotions,” Jordan Taylor said. “It’s easy to forget but Ricky had already made what we thought should have been the pass of the race at the Bus Stop, then we got caught up by a yellow, and fell to second. It felt like I was watching a replay of our previous four Daytonas!

“But as soon as Ricky saw there was hope, we were good. I know his mentality and driving style. I always compared him to a shark. If he smells blood in the water, he’s gonna make a kill. You see it every time he goes for it.

“He saw the opening. I knew how strong he was on the brakes, and that he’d try it if he had the spot. We’d talked about that move for years. We all said he’s going for it, then it flashes off TV and the 5 car’s backwards.

“A race like Daytona, you need a killer instinct, and Ricky’s our guy. If he wasn’t the one in that car, I don’t think we’d be wearing these watches.”

For Ricky, it was the move of his career.

“For me, Daytona is the highlight. I think about it almost every single day, that one moment,” he said.

“We’re looking at Jordan’s watch, and we never know if we’ll be in a car good enough to win the race, and then be in a position to do so. Some drivers go their whole careers and don’t even finish on the lead lap.

“When you have the opportunity to go for the win, you take it, and that is something I’ll never forget.”

Provided the lineup changes, the Taylors will be back to racing each other rather than with each other in 2018. It will set up an intriguing scenario for the No. 10 car as it’ll seek to defend the crown, but with a different lineup.

Still though, the Taylors winning this year’s title comes amidst a potential renaissance for IMSA in 2018 and beyond, and only fuels their determination to stay on top as the already strong competition increases.

“I think it’s perfect timing with Penske and Joest coming in. It’ll bring eyes to this sport,” Jordan Taylor said.

“The competition has been good here. It’s upped the game. For us now, it’s about proving this championship means what it does, and that Wayne Taylor Racing and Cadillac can battle with the best of them.”

Wayne Taylor added, “Now my goal is to beat the two biggest names in sports car racing, Reinhold Joest and Ralf Juttner what they’ve done with Audi and Porsche in their successes, and now will try to with Mazda, and Roger Penske with Acura.

“We’ll work even harder than last year to do the job.”

Winners of 20th Petit Le Mans all hit notable milestones

By Tony DiZinno Oct 9, 2017
Saturday’s 20th Motul Petit Le Mans from Road Atlanta was a milestone event for the fall endurance classic, the brainchild of Dr. Don Panoz in tandem with the race organizers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

And for the race winners, it was a case where each race winner achieved something of note in their careers.

PROTOTYPE: DALZIEL, HARTLEY BREAK THROUGH WITH SHARP AT ESM

Hartley, Dalziel and Sharp. Photo courtesy of IMSA

While Extreme Speed Motorsports had won at Petit Le Mans before – in the GT class in 2012 with a special chrome livery for one-off sponsor Ultimat Vodka and a lineup of Scott Sharp, Johannes van Overbeek and Toni Vilander in the team’s No. 01 Ferrari F458 Italia – it hadn’t won overall in the race.

Surprisingly, despite racing for the team for four years, Tequila Patron ESM veteran Ryan Dalziel hadn’t either. Some notable near-misses – mainly the 2014 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring – stuck out as the Scot had managed to miss a win for the team by no fault of his own. Even when ESM went back-to-back at Daytona and Sebring in 2016, Dalziel was racing for the VISIT FLORIDA Racing team in IMSA, as he raced for ESM in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Either the No. 22 or 2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi was the class of the field on Saturday at Petit Le Mans, and while the No. 2 car was lucky to inherit the win once the sister No. 22 car driven by Pipo Derani got assessed a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the Patron team to ensure at least one of the two cars won.

The No. 2 car survived in spite of an alternator issue that nearly defeated them again, but in the end former Starworks Motorsport teammates Dalziel and Hartley got on the board for ESM.

“When we lost the lead in the pits from the alternator issue, I thought the race was over,” Dalziel said. “Sometimes things are meant to work for you, and today was one of those days. The No. 2 definitely car needed it. I’m bummed we didn’t get a 1-2 finish.”

GT LE MANS: AUBERLEN’S 400TH BMW RACE SENDS M6 GTLM OFF IN STYLE

Special signage for Auberlen’s 400th BMW race. Photo courtesy of IMSA

Bill Auberlen celebrated his 400th start in a BMW in grand style, winning the GT Le Mans race in the final start for the M6 GTLM with co-drivers Alexander Sims and Kuno Wittmer. This was Auberlen’s second (2001) and Sims and Wittmer’s first Petit Le Mans victories.

“Obviously I’m the most fortunate person in the world, its been a privilege driving for BMW for 21 years, and on my 400th race to win,” Auberlen reflected. “I’m amongst a lot of great guys here, a lot of great teammates. A lot of the smartest people in the world here working for BMW. I’m very thankful and so happy.”

There were no nerves with Sims finishing the race, as Auberlen hailed his co-driver. The only downside, he said, is that the M6 GTLM has reached its zenith at the time it ends its career before the new M8 GTE comes online next year.

A couple other tough races limited the pair in the No. 25 BMW Team RLL entry to second in points, namely a late-race mechanical at VIR that dropped them from a sure win to fourth. But Auberlen was still thankful to Sims for making their first year as co-drivers a good win.

GT DAYTONA: CDP BACK ON TOP IN U.S., AS LAND’S YOUNG TRIO BREAKS THROUGH

De Phillippi’s star shone brightly. Photo courtesy of IMSA

In a 17-car class, European regulars Montaplast by Land-Motorsport toppled the establishment with its No. 29 Audi R8 LMS in just its third U.S. start of the year. The team’s usual full-season pairing of Connor De Phillippi and Christopher Mies featured teenager Sheldon van der Linde as its third driver, who starred along with them. Track support and strategy from Peter Baron’s Starworks Motorsport operation helped aid Land’s charge to the top.

“We had an amazing car. I can’t believe how strong it was,” said De Phillippi, who won his first race in the U.S. since a Star Mazda race at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis in 2012. “My teammates did a flawless job. We proved our young guys can do it. A lot of teams don’t give a guy like Sheldon a chance to do it.”

De Phillippi, who’s since become a GT star with Porsche and now Audi since moving to racing in Europe full-time – even as he would welcome racing more in America next year – also noted the significance of winning at Road Atlanta. It’s been a banner year for him and Land, having won the Nürburgring 24 Hours as well.

“It’s huge! My first major Star Mazda win was here in 2010. It was a special point in my career then. Now it’s seven years later with my first big GT win. It’s awesome.”

PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE: BAR1 ENDS CLASS’ TIME ON TOP

BAR1 won the final PC race, pictured here ahead of GTLM field. Photo courtesy of IMSA

BAR1 Motorsports foiled Performance Tech Motorsports’ perfect season with a 1-2 finish in the final race for the Prototype Challenge class, as Brian Alder’s team took its first win in four years and young Canadian driver Garett Grist emerged on the sports car scene in just his third start.

A Silver-rated driver who like De Phillippi was a regular race winner in Pro Mazda in the Mazda Road to Indy, Grist was entrusted as the lead pro in Brian Alder’s second Oreca FLM09 with PC class veterans John Falb and Tomy Drissi. That he was as quick as he was in a car down on outright pace compared to Performance Tech spoke volumes about his potential for the future, with driver coach Charles “CR” Crews helping aid his development.

“We tested a couple weeks back. We were fast then, but we didn’t have the same pace here,” Grist said. “We dug deep and improved as much as we could under the circumstances. I did a triple stint towards the end and then pulled out a big lead.”

Falb has been a regular winner this year in an LMP3 Ligier JS P3 car in the European Le Mans Series with United Autosports and Sean Rayhall, while Drissi has been a regular in PC off-and-on since the class inception in 2010. Falb closed the race out behind the wheel, while Drissi, whose primary business is in Hollywood and often has his movies he’s working on adorn the car, explained what it meant to close the class out on top.

“To be racing in IMSA and on the same track with Indy 500 winners and sports car stars is an honor,” Drissi said. “You do your dance out there, you work to get your tires up to temperature, and you work with the factory cars in a give-and-take. We’ve had podiums before here, but not the win; so in the last race of the PC cars, to win it is pretty darn cool.”