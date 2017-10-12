Photo: IndyCar

IndyCar confirms tweaked 2018 slate with Portland added

By Tony DiZinnoOct 12, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
What appeared to be the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule ahead of a new season was meant to feature a large degree of normality and predictability, as most of its 2018 dates were already been released by the tracks themselves or by other series racing on those weekends.

And then the last few weeks since the 2017 season finale in Sonoma happened.

The penultimate round in 2017, Watkins Glen International and the much-discussed potential revived race in Mexico aren’t going to be part of the 2018 calendar and a race that, like Mexico, last appeared on an North American open-wheel calendar in 2007 – Portland – now is instead.

Watkins Glen’s Labor Day date didn’t prove a viable date for either the picturesque upstate New York road course or INDYCAR, and Portland’s addition has come on at the relatively last-minute. The track posted a statement about a half an hour before the official release.

With Portland added, Watkins Glen dropped and Mexico not revived, the schedule will remain at 17 races next year, as there will be 16 holdovers from this year’s calendar.

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 09: Graham Rahal drives his #2 Medizone Newman Haas Lanigan Racing Cosworth Panoz during practice for the Champ Car World Series Mazda Grand Prix of Portland on June 9, 2007 at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Portland joins the trio of Phoenix International Raceway (to be called ISM Raceway in 2018) Road America and Gateway Motorsports Park as revived venues IndyCar has added in recent years. Green Savoree Racing Promotions will promote the Portland race on the 1.967-mile road course, adding this event to its other three at St. Petersburg, Toronto and Mid-Ohio.

Of course now Watkins Glen, which was the 2016 schedule savior following Boston’s cancellation, is now the 2018 calendar casualty, and Portland slots in on the same weekend of Labor Day, Sept. 2.

“The strength and consistency of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ 2018 schedule is something all of us should be proud of,” said Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and the Verizon IndyCar Series. “We’re also looking forward to continuing the upward trend of the series through the introduction of the universal aero kits, which testing has shown to be an exciting product.”

Beyond that, the rest of the schedule will be status quo from 2017 save for a couple expected different dates and starting times. The broadcast schedule on NBCSN, ABC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network will be released at a later date.

Official track activities for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season begin with two days of open testing at Phoenix Raceway on Feb. 9-10.

After the St. Petersburg season opener on March 11, April gets busy as Phoenix moves back ahead of Long Beach to create a two-week West Coast swing, and then a week after Long Beach the series goes to Barber Motorsports Park.

The month of May stays the same with the Indianapolis Grand Prix on Saturday, May 12, Indianapolis 500 qualifying the following week and the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 27.

The grueling doubleheader at Belle Isle Park in Detroit follows for the first week of June, with Texas Motor Speedway a week later before the series’ first off weekend since the IMS road course race.

The now-traditional trip to Road America comes a week after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which again allows any drivers who’d be able to secure a ride for the endurance classic a chance to do so.

After another week off, the three race-in-four weeks stretch of Iowa, Toronto and Mid-Ohio will be a critical stretch in the championship chase, and will build up to the final portion of the season with Pocono, Gateway and now Portland all in a row.

Sonoma, on September 16, will close the season for the fourth straight year. Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and now Josef Newgarden have been the three drivers to hoist the Astor Cup there.

Miles and driver Graham Rahal (pictured top in his 2007 rookie year, in MediZone Champ Car) will be on to discuss the calendar in a conference call later today.

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series race schedule, by venue, is as follows:

  • March 11 – Streets of St. Petersburg
  • April 7 – Phoenix Raceway
  • April 15 – Streets of Long Beach
  • April 22 – Barber Motorsports Park
  • May 12 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
  • May 27 – Indianapolis 500
  • June 2-3 – Raceway at Belle Isle Park
  • June 9 – Texas Motor Speedway
  • June 24 – Road America
  • July 8 – Iowa Speedway
  • July 15 – Streets of Toronto
  • July 29 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
  • Aug. 19 – Pocono Raceway
  • Aug. 25 – Gateway Motorsports Park
  • Sept. 2 – Portland International Raceway
  • Sept. 16 – Sonoma Raceway

IndyCar set for an engineer, strategist silly season, as well

Neither Hildebrand nor Taylor will be in same place in 2018. Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoOct 12, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT
The Verizon IndyCar Series silly season shakeup usually focuses on driver, team and manufacturer movement but there’s a number of questions in the engineering department as well as some of the quality people there move around too. And with the new 2018 Dallara universal aero kit to sort, getting engineering set up is going to be key to success.

When Tony Kanaan was confirmed at A.J. Foyt Enterprises last week, that meant his longtime engineer, Eric Cowdin, was too as the team’s technical director. Cowdin is one of a number of engineers at Chip Ganassi Racing on or potentially on the market. With Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball yet to officially announce their programs for 2018, it means Brandon Fry and/or Todd Malloy could be on the move as well.

Allen McDonald and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports have parted ways, and the veteran engineer known as “Squirrel” within the paddock has, per IndyCar.com, landed at Ed Carpenter Racing. He should fill the void as full-time engineer for Spencer Pigot, who steps up into a full-season role in 2018 and has already completed two tests with the new 2018 Dallara universal aero kit at the Sebring short course and this week, at Road America. McDonald will work alongside Matt Barnes and Brent Harvey in ECR’s engineering and strategy departments, as that team prepares to switch shops this offseason.

That will mean James Hinchcliffe will have yet another new engineer, having gone through Craig Hampson, Tino Belli, Nathan O’Rourke and McDonald over the course of his seven-year IndyCar career.

McDonald replaces Justin Taylor, who returns to his sports car roots and will be on one of the two Mazda RT24-Ps for Mazda Team Joest. The likable Taylor and JR Hildebrand tried a number of setups this year that didn’t entirely go down the right path, and he’d welcome an opportunity to come back to IndyCar some day. Linking up with Joest brings Taylor back to the outfit that ran the Audi LMP1 program, where he came from.

Team Penske’s engineering strength of Jonathan Diuguid and Raul Prados, who were race engineers for Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya this year, will go with Castroneves and Montoya to the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 sports car program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Diuguid will then come back to IndyCar to support Castroneves’ month of May run in a fourth Penske IndyCar at the IndyCar Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500. Roger Penske called Castroneves’ races as strategist this year.

With Takuma Sato moving away from Andretti Autosport to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, it remains to be seen whether Andretti will be able to hang on to Sato’s engineer Garrett Mothershead as well. Sato has enjoyed his best years in the championship with Mothershead on his box; RLL though has significant strength in depth engineering-wise between Eddie Jones, Mike Talbott, Martin Pare and Tom German all on its roster this year.

Bryan Herta is expected to stay on the strategy box with Marco Andretti into 2018, as he’ll continue his relationship with the Andretti Autosport into a third season. “We aren’t letting him go!” Michael Andretti told NBC Sports at Sonoma.

Darren Crouser is known to be leaving Dale Coyne Racing and while he wasn’t an engineer, he was that team’s team manager and one of its race strategists. Coyne’s engineering strength was evident this year with Craig Hampson and Olivier Boission coming with Sebastien Bourdais, and with the always excellent Michael Cannon helping aid rookie Ed Jones in his first year.

Those changes or tweaks are known already, and that’s before you look down the rest of the grid to see what else shakes out over the coming months.