‘Motorclub’ season two premieres tonight, 9p ET on NBCSN

By Tony DiZinnoOct 12, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
As part of NBCSN’s ‘Overdrive’ Thursday night motorsports block, ‘Motorclub’ premieres for its second season as well.

Here’s some details on the overall block and Motorclub’s second season.

NBCSN Overdrive, the network’s Thursday night primetime motorsports block, is highlighted this week by the American Flat Track Finals from Perris Auto Speedway at 10 p.m. ET.

The weekly, primetime block will include six unique series and more than 40 hours of premiere programming, featuring new seasons of Motorclub and Caffeine & Octane. American Flat Track, widely regarded as the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world, will be featured most Thursdays on Overdrive at 10 p.m. ETClick here for more information.

The hit series Motorclub returns to NBC Sports Network for a second season this fall with insider access to all-new stories from behind the scenes of professional auto racing.

“What we’re doing opens a door to the off-track, lifestyle story that you don’t see in traditional racing coverage on TV,” said series co-creator and motorsport agent Fred Chang. “We bring viewers into an experience that’s always been hidden behind closed doors — until Motorclub.”

Season II offers plenty of star power, including the return of rallycross champions Tanner Foust and Scott Speed, and Motorclub newcomers including Formula 1 ace Daniel Ricciardo, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad, and Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. They bring viewers inside a motorsport community with diverse roots across the spectrum of racing, action sport, fashion, design and social media.

The series return this fall comes on the heels of a wildly popular first season that drew both fans and major companies seeking new ways to build authentic connections with their customers, said Chang.

“Viewers keep coming back to this show for the access that we have to these stars’ real lives,” said Chang. “And for our partners, Motorclub offers value as content that compliments their sponsorships.”

Rockstar Energy Drink is a brand that has backed the show from its opening episodes, supporting the stories of a number of its sponsored athletes.

Motorclub is one of the ways that we leverage our athlete relationships,” said Michael Kelso, Rockstar Energy Drink marketing director. “This show, with its fantastic ability to tell our athletes’ lifestyle stories, is an investment that amplifies what we’re doing in other areas. It helps us as a brand, as well as helping to build our stars, so it’s a win all around.”

Shot in a cinematic, documentary style under the direction of co-creator Matt Fife, this season of Motorclub takes an inside look at an exciting cast of drivers and the network of teammates, friends, coaches and family members that support them on their path to championships.

“When we see how these groups of people influence a driver’s journey, we recognize the same qualities that sustain all meaningful communities: passion, integrity, and perseverance,” said Fife.

Each episode features intersecting storylines from on and off the track and culminates at an exciting championship event featuring real competition footage as seen from the exclusive perspective of drivers, crew, family members and friends.

The show’s first season featured multi-series champion and stunt driver Foust, skateboard legend and racing driver Bucky Lasek, motocross innovator and truck racer Brian Deegan, rally champion Travis Pastrana, and U.S. Formula 1 star turned rallycross champ Speed.

Motorclub returns to the NBC Sports Network schedule this fall. NBC Sports Group is the U.S. television home of motorsports, offering 1,800 hours of unparalleled wall-to-wall motorsports content across NBC, NBCSN and CNBC, NBCUniversal’s business channel, as well as on NBC Sports Live Extra this year. Coverage includes broadcasts of major racing series, complemented by original motorsports programming, like Motorclub.

Motorclub season II is back this fall on NBC Sports Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET. / 6 p.m. PT

Green Savoree Racing Promotions to lead Portland IndyCar return

The Portland start in 1996. Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneOct 12, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
The announcement of the Verizon IndyCar Series’ return to Portland International Raceway next year comes in a partnership with Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which serves as promoter of three other events on the IndyCar calendar (the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the Honda Indy Toronto, and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course).

The Portland event will be the fourth one that the Indianapolis-based GSRP operation will be in charge of, and one they are more than happy to take on. It is a three-year deal through 2020.

“Indy car fans in Portland and the Pacific Northwest have waited a long time for this day,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and chief operating officer of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, of the series’ return to the 1.967-mile road course.

“Thank you to Mayor (Ted) Wheeler, (Portland Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz) and their teams at the City of Portland and INDYCAR for joining together to help us make this happen. Our due diligence proved without any doubt that it was time to bring a race back to Portland International Raceway. With a population of well over two million, the Scarborough research showed the Portland market as the number one target for a Verizon IndyCar Series race. It has a high concentration of Indy car fans as well as being a popular choice for existing partners already involved with the sport.”

Hulman & Co. CEO Mark Miles explained how Green Savoree was selected over a roughly two-year process.

“I think the process started from an IndyCar perspective at least two years ago. In some respects, back to when I first got involved as a board member. You know that we had some consultants help us think about how to grow the series. They helped us focus on what many of you take for granted, I think, the need for geographic balance around the country,” Miles said.

“So we’ve been thinking about the Pacific Northwest for a while, and in earnest Stephen (Starks, of INDYCAR) started a process to reach out and make opportunities for new events known, especially in this region. Between ourselves and other prospective promoters and Green Savoree, I know four or five major cities in this part of the country and Canada where discussions and diligence occurred. In the end, it’s just coming back to Portland.”

Mayor Wheeler detailed that his own memories as a racing fan date back to attending the Indianapolis 500 as a young boy, and that the city of Portland can expect a lot of benefits from fielding an IndyCar event.

“As a young man, I had the opportunity to attend the Indy 500,” Mayor Wheeler recalled. “I remember well the excitement and thrills that INDYCAR racing bring to a city and to race spectators. The return of INDYCAR racing to Portland will give us terrific international exposure, a great deal of revenue, new jobs, and an exciting experience for race fans.”

Portland Parks Commissioner Fritz echoed those sentiments, even getting into specific numbers regarding the potential impact of the race. “An event of this magnitude means $12-$15 million in revenue to the City, scores of jobs, and an exciting weekend of racing with new cars using clean-burning ethanol for fuel. Portland International Raceway continues to be an integral part of the City’s recreation portfolio,” she detailed.

The Verizon IndyCar Series’ Grand Prix of Portland is scheduled for September 2, 2018. The last open wheel event held at the venue was in 2007, with Sebastien Bourdais taking the victory.

Miles addressed potential track improvements and the push to find a title sponsor for this race.

“They’ve made some investments. I think Graham (Rahal) referred to some improvements in a group of turns. I’m going to see it for the first time this afternoon, but sounds like it’s five, six, seven. They’ll do some other things to improve fencing and tire walls and the like. None of that is major.

“Those will be the responsibilities of the promoter, which they came in here and ‘kicked the tires’ is a pun, but literally looked at everything and committed themselves to those more minor modifications that need to be made.

“As to a title sponsor, they’re already on that. A lot of great companies out here. I’m sure that’s a very high priority for them.”

