Portland home to several iconic IndyCar moments

As part of NBCSN’s ‘Overdrive’ Thursday night motorsports block, ‘Motorclub’ premieres for its second season as well.

Here’s some details on the overall block and Motorclub’s second season.

—

NBCSN Overdrive, the network’s Thursday night primetime motorsports block, is highlighted this week by the American Flat Track Finals from Perris Auto Speedway at 10 p.m. ET.

The weekly, primetime block will include six unique series and more than 40 hours of premiere programming, featuring new seasons of Motorclub and Caffeine & Octane. American Flat Track, widely regarded as the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world, will be featured most Thursdays on Overdrive at 10 p.m. ET. Click here for more information.

—

The hit series Motorclub returns to NBC Sports Network for a second season this fall with insider access to all-new stories from behind the scenes of professional auto racing.

“What we’re doing opens a door to the off-track, lifestyle story that you don’t see in traditional racing coverage on TV,” said series co-creator and motorsport agent Fred Chang. “We bring viewers into an experience that’s always been hidden behind closed doors — until Motorclub.”

Season II offers plenty of star power, including the return of rallycross champions Tanner Foust and Scott Speed, and Motorclub newcomers including Formula 1 ace Daniel Ricciardo, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad, and Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. They bring viewers inside a motorsport community with diverse roots across the spectrum of racing, action sport, fashion, design and social media.

The series return this fall comes on the heels of a wildly popular first season that drew both fans and major companies seeking new ways to build authentic connections with their customers, said Chang.

“Viewers keep coming back to this show for the access that we have to these stars’ real lives,” said Chang. “And for our partners, Motorclub offers value as content that compliments their sponsorships.”

Rockstar Energy Drink is a brand that has backed the show from its opening episodes, supporting the stories of a number of its sponsored athletes.

“Motorclub is one of the ways that we leverage our athlete relationships,” said Michael Kelso, Rockstar Energy Drink marketing director. “This show, with its fantastic ability to tell our athletes’ lifestyle stories, is an investment that amplifies what we’re doing in other areas. It helps us as a brand, as well as helping to build our stars, so it’s a win all around.”

Shot in a cinematic, documentary style under the direction of co-creator Matt Fife, this season of Motorclub takes an inside look at an exciting cast of drivers and the network of teammates, friends, coaches and family members that support them on their path to championships.

“When we see how these groups of people influence a driver’s journey, we recognize the same qualities that sustain all meaningful communities: passion, integrity, and perseverance,” said Fife.

Each episode features intersecting storylines from on and off the track and culminates at an exciting championship event featuring real competition footage as seen from the exclusive perspective of drivers, crew, family members and friends.

The show’s first season featured multi-series champion and stunt driver Foust, skateboard legend and racing driver Bucky Lasek, motocross innovator and truck racer Brian Deegan, rally champion Travis Pastrana, and U.S. Formula 1 star turned rallycross champ Speed.

Motorclub returns to the NBC Sports Network schedule this fall. NBC Sports Group is the U.S. television home of motorsports, offering 1,800 hours of unparalleled wall-to-wall motorsports content across NBC, NBCSN and CNBC, NBCUniversal’s business channel, as well as on NBC Sports Live Extra this year. Coverage includes broadcasts of major racing series, complemented by original motorsports programming, like Motorclub.

Motorclub season II is back this fall on NBC Sports Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET. / 6 p.m. PT