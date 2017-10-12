Getty Images

Portland home to several iconic IndyCar moments

By Kyle LavigneOct 12, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT
Portland International Raceway hosted races for what is now called the Verizon IndyCar Series every June between 1984 and 2007. And in that span of 24 races, it was the scene of quite a few iconic moments for the sport.

A quick list of highlights is below:

  • 1986: On Father’s Day, Michael Andretti runs out of fuel exiting the final corner, and his father Mario nips him at the line for the victory. The margin between them was .07 seconds, the closest road course finish in the history of IndyCar racing. Video of the finish can viewed here.
  • 1995: Team Penske’s Al Unser Jr. scored a victory, but was later disqualified after the car was deemed too low post-race, resulting from erosion of the car’s skidplate. However, after the conclusion of the season, Unser’s win was eventually reinstated, and Jimmy Vasser’s first career win taken away.
  • 1996: Alex Zanardi won his first race in IndyCar, in the series then known as the PPG IndyCar World Series. Zanardi was teammates at Target Chip Ganassi Racing with Vasser, who went on to win that year’s championship.
  • 1997: A wet race saw a titanic duel between tire suppliers Firestone and Goodyear, with Firestone holding the advantage for much of the race. However, as the track surface dried, several Goodyear runners rose to the fore, chiefly Gil de Ferran, then a driver for Walker Racing. In the final laps, however, the track dried enough for several teams to switch to slick tires. One of those drivers was Mark Blundell. Exiting the final corner on the final lap, Blundell and Pat Patrick Racing driver Raul Boesel got alongside de Ferran, and Blundell was able to nose ahead of both drivers at the line to take his first career IndyCar victory. The margin between the three was a scant .055 seconds. Video of the wild finish can be seen here.
  • 2006: A.J. Allmendinger had joined Forsythe Championship Racing the week prior after his previous team, RuSPORT, fired him. In his first outing with his new team, Allmendinger took the first of three consecutive wins that year. He went on to score five in total before joining Team Red Bull’s newly formed NASCAR team at year’s end.
  • 2007: What proved to be the final event at Portland before the IndyCar/Champ Car merger also saw the first standing start in modern American racing history. Sebastien Bourdais scored the victory that day, his second win at the venue following a 2004 triumph.

In total, Newman/Haas Racing was the most victorious IndyCar team at the track, taking eight wins between Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, and Cristiano da Matta. Among active teams, Team Penske is the winningest, with five victories at the track. Chip Ganassi Racing (2) and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (1) have also previously won at Portland.

Of drivers who raced at least once in the 2017 IndyCar field, Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, Graham Rahal, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Sebastien Bourdais, Juan Pablo Montoya, Oriol Servia and Buddy Lazier all made at least one start at Portland, and others raced there in junior series (James Hinchcliffe in Atlantic for example). Bourdais, who won in 2004 and 2007, is the only active winner scheduled to compete next season.

‘Motorclub’ season two premieres tonight, 9p ET on NBCSN

Screen cap via Motorclub
By Tony DiZinnoOct 12, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
As part of NBCSN’s ‘Overdrive’ Thursday night motorsports block, ‘Motorclub’ premieres for its second season as well.

Here’s some details on the overall block and Motorclub’s second season.

NBCSN Overdrive, the network’s Thursday night primetime motorsports block, is highlighted this week by the American Flat Track Finals from Perris Auto Speedway at 10 p.m. ET.

The weekly, primetime block will include six unique series and more than 40 hours of premiere programming, featuring new seasons of Motorclub and Caffeine & Octane. American Flat Track, widely regarded as the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world, will be featured most Thursdays on Overdrive at 10 p.m. ETClick here for more information.

The hit series Motorclub returns to NBC Sports Network for a second season this fall with insider access to all-new stories from behind the scenes of professional auto racing.

“What we’re doing opens a door to the off-track, lifestyle story that you don’t see in traditional racing coverage on TV,” said series co-creator and motorsport agent Fred Chang. “We bring viewers into an experience that’s always been hidden behind closed doors — until Motorclub.”

Season II offers plenty of star power, including the return of rallycross champions Tanner Foust and Scott Speed, and Motorclub newcomers including Formula 1 ace Daniel Ricciardo, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad, and Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. They bring viewers inside a motorsport community with diverse roots across the spectrum of racing, action sport, fashion, design and social media.

The series return this fall comes on the heels of a wildly popular first season that drew both fans and major companies seeking new ways to build authentic connections with their customers, said Chang.

“Viewers keep coming back to this show for the access that we have to these stars’ real lives,” said Chang. “And for our partners, Motorclub offers value as content that compliments their sponsorships.”

Rockstar Energy Drink is a brand that has backed the show from its opening episodes, supporting the stories of a number of its sponsored athletes.

Motorclub is one of the ways that we leverage our athlete relationships,” said Michael Kelso, Rockstar Energy Drink marketing director. “This show, with its fantastic ability to tell our athletes’ lifestyle stories, is an investment that amplifies what we’re doing in other areas. It helps us as a brand, as well as helping to build our stars, so it’s a win all around.”

Shot in a cinematic, documentary style under the direction of co-creator Matt Fife, this season of Motorclub takes an inside look at an exciting cast of drivers and the network of teammates, friends, coaches and family members that support them on their path to championships.

“When we see how these groups of people influence a driver’s journey, we recognize the same qualities that sustain all meaningful communities: passion, integrity, and perseverance,” said Fife.

Each episode features intersecting storylines from on and off the track and culminates at an exciting championship event featuring real competition footage as seen from the exclusive perspective of drivers, crew, family members and friends.

The show’s first season featured multi-series champion and stunt driver Foust, skateboard legend and racing driver Bucky Lasek, motocross innovator and truck racer Brian Deegan, rally champion Travis Pastrana, and U.S. Formula 1 star turned rallycross champ Speed.

Motorclub returns to the NBC Sports Network schedule this fall. NBC Sports Group is the U.S. television home of motorsports, offering 1,800 hours of unparalleled wall-to-wall motorsports content across NBC, NBCSN and CNBC, NBCUniversal’s business channel, as well as on NBC Sports Live Extra this year. Coverage includes broadcasts of major racing series, complemented by original motorsports programming, like Motorclub.

Motorclub season II is back this fall on NBC Sports Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET. / 6 p.m. PT