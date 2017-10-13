Alonso to race with Indy 500 helmet design in United States GP

Carlos Sainz Jr. is geared up for his maiden outing with the Renault Formula 1 team at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, but is under no illusions for the challenge he faces.

Renault confirmed the signing of Red Bull junior Sainz on loan for the 2018 season back in Singapore, but struck a deal to secure him for the final four races of the current season following Jolyon Palmer’s departure.

Sainz has only raced for Red Bull B-team Toro Rosso in F1 so far, making his move to a factory operation a significant step up.

Despite relishing the opportunity to embed himself early in Renault, Sainz is well aware of the challenge that is to come as he looks to get up to speed in the Renault R.S.17 car at the Circuit of The Americas.

“I’m very excited to joining the team and I hope to hit the ground running. We have some hard work ahead of us going into Austin with lots of things to learn and many people to meet,” Sainz said.

“I’m going to give everything to be on the pace as soon as possible even though I know it can take a bit of time to adapt, but I’m confident we can do it.

“It’s key to have this immediate taste with Renault and get to know the people and the car. It’s a big challenge, but it motivates me.

“We have this last push for the season and I have to find where the limit of the car is, get used to the steering wheel, things like that. That’s the procedure and I will embrace the challenge.

“It’s good to see the people at Enstone putting the work in to get back to the top. They can be sure all the effort being put in is being matched on my side of things and I will be pushing flat out to help the team.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1