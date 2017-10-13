Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

Indy Lights: Herta, Steinbrenner look to build on 2017 season

By Kyle LavigneOct 13, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
The 2017 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season started out with a bang for Colton Herta and Michael Steinbrenner IV in their No. 98 Dallara IL-15 Mazda entered under the Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing banner. In their first weekend together, at the season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Herta and Steinbrenner asserted themselves as forces within the field by finishing second in race one and winning race two.

It was an authoritative debut for for driver and team owner, one that made a lasting impact on the latter, as Steinbrenner grew up in the area and considers it his home town.

“That was definitely the moment that stood out,” said Steinbrenner of their debut in a piece on IndyCar.com. “It was so unexpected to win so early and, to get it in what is essentially my hometown race in St. Pete, it was something special. It’s a race that I’ve gone to for the past 10 years or so, so it was really something special for me.”

From there, however, the year became defined by the phrase “feast of famine.” At Barber Motorsports Park, Herta finished tenth in race one after getting together with Kyle Kaiser in Turn 1 and damaged his front wing, though he rebounded to win race two – the 400th race in Indy Lights history since 1986, well before either Herta or Steinbrenner was born!

However, a pair of mechanical issues relegated Herta to finishes of 12th and tenth at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and he crashed out of the Freedom 100 on Lap 1 with teammate Ryan Norman, leaving him 13th.

Race one at Road America wasn’t much better as he finished 12th, though he ended up third in race two and and back-to-back fourth-place finishes at Iowa and Toronto (race one). However, race two at Toronto saw him suffer suspension damaged after wall contact while leading, leaving him tenth again at the checkered flag.

The final four races of the year saw more consistency, however, as he finished second and sixth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, third at Gateway Motorsports Park, and third at Watkins Glen.

All told, it amounted to nine finishes of sixth or better (including two wins and four additional podiums), but sixth finishes of 10th or worse, leaving him third in the championship at season’s end.

Herta, who is still only 17 years old, describes the year as a success and on in which he grew a lot.

“A year of learning. I think we exceeded our expectations. We were third in the championship, so I’ve been third the last three years!” quipped Herta, who finished third in the F4 British Championship (2015) and the Euroformula Open Championship (2016) in the two previous seasons.

What’s more, he took the heat for any mistakes this, asserting that the Andretti-Steinbrenner team gave him everything he could’ve asked for. And their speed together was evidenced in qualifying, as took seven poles in his rookie Indy Lights season, one shy of a single season record held by several drivers – including his dad Bryan.

“I never doubted what the car was doing,” Herta described. “A lot of the things that happened, some was in my hands – crashing vs. getting taken out – but the team was perfect all year. So I can’t blame them. The car was always good. Doug (Zister, engineer) knows what he’s doing.”

Colton Herta and Andretti-Steinbrenner Racing showed a lot of 2017 and took two race wins. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography.

And while there isn’t much he would do differently, Herta did acknowledge he needs to settle down and a little and better harness the raw speed he possess. “We had a lot of speed. I need to settle down more in races,” he said of his development.

Steinbrenner, who at 21 years old is quite young himself, expressed similar sentiments and revealed that he is seeing Herta learn from his mistakes.

“He’s always had the speed, but as it is with a lot of drivers, he’s learned a lot from his mistakes,” Steinbrenner explained. “He’s matured a lot over even the past eight or nine months, since the beginning of the season. It’s good to see that and he’s grown stronger with each mistake he makes or each bad weekend we had.”

And as far future plans, Steinbrenner says Indy Lights is definitely in the cards for 2018 with an eye toward moving to the Verizon IndyCar Series in the future. The Herta and Steinbrenner partnership hasn’t been confirmed for a return yet, but it is something they both want to continue with.

“We’re planning on making the jump whenever we all think we’re ready. Whether that’s 2019, 2020, we’re not sure yet,” Steinbrenner added. “We know for sure that in 2018 we’ll be in the Indy Lights series.”

Q&A: Kirby Chambliss pre-Red Bull Air Race in Indy (Sun., 7:30p ET)

All photos unless marked: Red Bull Content Pool
By Tony DiZinnoOct 13, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT
Arguably the flagship pilot of the Red Bull Air Race, Kirby Chambliss is a two-time Red Bull Air Race World Champion and will look to star in the skies over Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. The Texas native now lives in Arizona and flies out of there; he’s been a commercial and freight pilot as well over the course of his illustrious career.

You can watch coverage of Red Bull Air Race from Indianapolis on Sunday night, October 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage runs til 9:30 p.m. ET. A re-air is Thursday, October 19, from noon to 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBCSports.com caught up with Chambliss going into the weekend, as he enters fourth in points but looks to make up the deficit.

 

MST: So heading to Indianapolis, you’ve provided some thrill rides for IndyCar drivers as co-pilots, such as Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe…

Kirby Chambliss: “It’s just such an awesome opportunity, and I appreciate Red Bull putting it together. I’ve been able to ride in an IndyCar a couple times. It’s super exciting, but the concentration you (have to have) is intense. My race only lasts usually a minute or a minute and 15 seconds. These guys have got to go 500 miles. I can have that level of concentration for that small period of time, but for those guys, it’s hours and hours and hours. It’s amazing what they do. I enjoyed every minute of it.

“I think they really enjoyed going out and taking a small slice of my world and what it’s like. They seemed to both enjoy it.”

(L-R) Indycar driver Alexander Rossi and Red Bull Air Race pilot Kirby Chambliss race down the course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA on 01 August 2016. Photo: IndyCar

MST: Can you describe the sensation of pulling 10Gs?

KC: “The airplanes turn a corner so fast that we’re in and out of the G really quick. My airplane’s rated to +/- 12Gs, and that’s its working G. So it can go beyond that. But, it’s structurally set up for unlimited amount of times at +12 and -12 Gs. So, the airplane’s good.

“The way I do it (train), is lifting weights. If you normally lift weights and you lay off for a couple months then you go out and do a really hard workout, then you’re super sore. It’s the same. I have to fly all the time, pull G all the time in order to have that high-G tolerance. That’s what I’m able to do. There’s really no substitute for it. The only that maintains that G-tolerance that I have is to go out and pull Gs all the time and that’s what I try to do.”

MST: How do you reflect back on your 2017 season?  

KC: “I look back on our year and it’s been really good. At first, we struggled just a little bit and we had a couple questionable penalties here. In Abu Dhabi, we were really fast, I think we qualified third, and things were going well and a penalty took us out. Going into the Round of 14, we didn’t get any points there, and that hurt us really bad, you always want to pick up some.

“And then, after that, we moved to San Diego and we ended up fourth there, so I was flying well. And the same in Japan – we were fast and were really close to the G, if we go over 12 Gs, the limit, then you’re thrown off the track immediately. You try and you’re trying to be fast and the only way to turn this airplane is to put it on its side, or if you’re trying to do a vertical turn, the only way to do it is to pull G. That’s what we’re doing, but you’re always trying to balance it without the Over-G. I saw that Over-G and that hurt us. And the next two races I won, which was fantastic. It’s really difficult to do.

“And then Portugal, again we were super fast and we had one penalty, otherwise we would’ve won that race too and we ended up fourth. We got taken out by half a second – I went against Yoshihide Muroya at the last race and he took us out by half a second. The whole racing is so close. There is a little bit of luck involved in how you get paired up too. If you get a good pairing, then sometimes you can have a real easy run up to the Round of 4, or you can have a super difficult run depending on who you end up going against. In Germany, like I said, we went Yoshihide pretty early on and he took us out by half a second.

“I look at it – I’ve been flying great, my team is working really well together. We know we don’t have the fastest plane but we’re probably fifth or sixth, somewhere in there. We’ve made improvements to the airplane. From last year, it’s been a really good racing season.

“We always want to be able to win the championship. Mathematically, we can win it but some guys have got to make some mistakes. Everybody tries to get bogged down in ‘How many points’ or ‘You’re leading the series’ or ‘You’re not.’ I go out and I try to win every race. I’m a two-time world champion and what I’ve found is that when I win enough races, they give me enough points, and they come back and go ‘Hey guess what? You’re the world champion!’ That would be great, but I’m just going to be here, trying to win this race and we’ll see what happens after that. That’s all that I can control.”

MST: How technical does the track look?  

KC: “It’s got some technical stuff in it, for sure. It’s not the most technically difficult one that we’ve ever flown or anything. But I think it’ll be an exciting track. It’s close to the track we had last year. It’ll be an exciting race for sure. And with the championship still up for grabs, that’s going to make it even more exciting.”

MST: What does it mean to be an American pilot competing at home?

KC: “For sure. Indianapolis: this is racing country. People love racing, it doesn’t matter what you’re racing, they just love racing. And so, as far as I’m concerned, I love to win in the United States, my home country. But, hell, I love to win everywhere, that’s what I’m here for. But, it always is that special when you’re able to win, especially if you’re able to win a championship. I’ve done that and won that in the U.S., so yeah, for sure I’m pumped up about this race. But, I just try to push all that out.

“I’ve flown in New York where you’re flying next to the Statue of Liberty and I get right next to it and I’m like ‘This is amazing.’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh, that’d right, you’re here for a reason. You’re here to race. Put all that out of your mind and get down to business here.’ So, that’s what I’ll do here. I’m here to race, I’m here to win. And that’s going to be going out and doing everything possible to make that happen.”

MST: I’m sure it’s something to describe the exhilaration of flying… 

KC: “They’re fantastic. The airplane will do whatever you ask it to. You’ve got to kind of speak it’s language because it’s very highly maneuverable and it’s an unstable airplane. The fact that it is highly maneuverable. I kind of equate it to a Ferrari or a racing car. It’s an amazing piece of machinery and again, it’ll do whatever you ask it to do. As far as the race goes, we’re going 230 miles an hour a few feet above the ground. These gates are whizzing by, you’re pulling all this G, and you’ve got to be on your line even to make the gate sometimes.

“People are always like ‘What are you thinking about? Are you think about your family? Are you thinking about ‘this?” No, I’m thinking about what’s the fastest way to get from this gate to the next gate, that’s all I’m thinking about. It takes all your concentration. You can’t be think about anything other than what you’re doing right then. It’s all in the moment for sure.”

“People also think you’re just going through the gate. Well, no, what we’re trying to do is take the most oblique angle going through there. The gates are 33 feet apart and my wingspan is 25 feet apart, so you can do the math. Maybe you can go through there 20, 25 degrees off heading, in other words not straight through there, well I’m trying to take the biggest angle that I can that’s going to give me the most advantage and the fastest run.

“But I’ve also got to balance that out of ‘I’ve got to get through that gate’ with if I touch one of the pylons, well then there’s a three-second penalty. If I was going to win by a quarter of a second, losing three seconds is gong to take you out so you’re done. But you have to take that angle because the other guy’s going to and if you don’t, he’s going to take you out. You’re always balancing everything right there too. But, again, we’re not just trying to go through the gate, There’s an optimum line that’s got to go through there that’s going to be the fastest and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

“Sometimes been knocked by one hundredth of a second and I’ve won by one hundredth of a second or even fewer. So, we always say it’s about the length of the spinner even sitting up on the propeller. It’s really, really tight and it’s going to be a close race.”