Lando Norris PR

McLaren junior Norris wraps up FIA F3 Europe title at Hockenheim

By Luke SmithOct 14, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT
McLaren Formula 1 youngster Lando Norris continued his stunning 2017 season by wrapping up the FIA European Formula 3 title on Saturday at Hockenheim with two races to spare.

Norris, 17, missed out on the chance to clinch the championship at the previous round in Austria following a last lap clash, but entered the first of three races at Hockenheim on Saturday with the odds stacked heavily in his favor.

The McLaren-backed Briton finished second in the opening leg of the Hockenheim weekend behind Joel Eriksson, scoring the required points to move into an unassailable lead with two races remaining.

The title victory comes in Norris’ first year in the competitive F3 series that has produced drivers such as Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll in recent years.

It also marks Norris’ fifth junior title in the space of just three years, following successes in MSA Formula, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, Formula Renault 2.0 NEC and the Toyota Racing Series.

“It’s been a fantastically successful year and a season in which it hopefully takes me closer to realizing my Formula 1 dream,” Norris said.

“Carlin gave me a fast, competitive car from the opening event at Silverstone and my thanks go to Trevor [Carlin] and his amazing crew.

“I’m loving my role as a McLaren Young Driver, spending time in the simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre and attending some Grands Prix with the team. Winning this title can only help me become an F1 driver.”

Norris enjoyed his first F1 test with McLaren earlier this year during the collective running at the Hungaroring, putting in an impressive display for the British team.

McLaren is planning to place Norris in Formula 2 for 2018, with the championship traditionally acting as the final stepping stone before F1.

Hartley, Bamber head up Porsche front row for Fuji WEC

Porsche AG
By Tony DiZinnoOct 14, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
The pair of New Zealanders, Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber, have secured the pole position in their No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid for Sunday’s FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Fuji.

Bamber hadn’t yet won an FIA WEC overall pole and shared qualifying duties with Hartley, the pair posting an average lap time of 1:35.160.

Qualifying took place under wet conditions in advance of a potential wet race on Sunday.

If Bamber, Hartley and Timo Bernhard end ahead of the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, they wrap the driver’s championship.

“Due to the bad weather forecast for tomorrow it is very important to have both Porsches starting from the front row – this could be an advantage for us. We have again collected another point in the defence of both world championship titles,” Fritz Ensinger, vp of Porsche’s LMP1 program, said. “As expected, Toyota was very fast. A huge compliment to our whole team for a tremendous concerted effort. Now we are looking forward to an endurance race that will be the third last for us with the 919 Hybrid.”

Porsche also scored the GTE-Pro pole courtesy of Richard Lietz and Fred Makowiecki in the No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR.

Other class polesitters included the No. 13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson (Nelson Piquet Jr. and David Heinemeier Hansson qualifying) in LMP2 and the No. 61 Clearwater Racing Ferrari 488 GTE (Weng Mok Sun and Matt Griffin qualifying) in GTE-Am.

The race starts at 10 p.m. ET Saturday night, which is 11 a.m. Sunday local time in Fuji.

