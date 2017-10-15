Getty Images

Lauda: Mercedes threatened to fire Hamilton, Rosberg during F1 rivalry

By Luke SmithOct 15, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda says both Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were threatened with being released tfrom their contracts at the height of their rivalry in 2016 due to the negative impact it was having on the team.

Rosberg and Hamilton fought for the championship in 2014, 2015 and 2016, with tensions spilling over and causing on-track clashes on a number of occasions.

The most notable incident came on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 when the pair crashed into each other, leading to crunch talks with Mercedes in which both drivers were told they would be dropped if they could not stay fair on-track.

“We had huge competition within the team which in the end was sometimes too much. But we put some regulations in,” Lauda explained in an interview with Graham Bensinger.

“We told them, especially in Barcelona when they crashed each other off, this is unacceptable for Mercedes. We have to win. One of you guys has to win, you cannot have each other off. So we had some rules put in.

“They understood. You are not allowed to, you will pay penalties if you do it again, or we’re thinking of releasing you from your contracts.

“We are team players here, the team cannot destroy each other. Toto [Wolff] came up with some good rules and in the end, we had peace again. They fought hard and the accidents got reduced between them.”

Asked about how the partnership between Hamilton and Rosberg soured prior to the latter’s exit at the end of 2016, Lauda said even simple gestures were no longer taking place.

“They had no relationship which is always bad. It was so bad they didn’t even say hello in the morning to each other,” Lauda said.

“I don’t expect them to have breakfast together if they don’t like each other, but the relationship got really bad.

“It affected Lewis mainly, and Nico. It was not easy.”

Dovizioso takes Japan MotoGP victory after thrilling Marquez duel

By Luke SmithOct 15, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Andrea Dovizioso clinched his fifth win of the 2017 MotoGP season after a thrilling battle with championship rival Marc Marquez in wet conditions at Twin Ring Motegi on Sunday, closing the gap in the title race.

Dovizioso entered the race weekend trailing Marquez by 16 point at the top of the riders’ championship, and was at risk of losing more ground after only qualifying ninth, with his rival starting third on the grid for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Dovizioso was able to pick his way up the order in heavy rain before entering battle with Marquez for the lead at just past half distance.

The pair swapped position back and forth through the closing stages, with Dovizioso moving into the lead for the final time after a moment for Marquez at Turn 8.

Marquez tried a last-corner lunge, only for Dovizioso to fend him off and take the checkered flag just two-tenths of a second ahead for one of the most dramatic wins of the season.

“When I overtook him I wanted to make a gap, but I didn’t have the rear tire. So it was just about strategy and being in the right place at the right time,” Dovizioso said.

“I saw him struggling and I was struggling, but maybe he was over the limit and he made a mistake. Already at the start of the lap I knew I would have to do everything perfect two corners before to have the chance.

“I knew Turn 11 was my break, but there were two corners remaining and I knew that anything could happen. It was so exciting to be in this race, to fight with Marc always is, and it was important for the championship.”

Danilo Petrucci completed the podium on the satellite Octo Pramac Ducati, having led early on, while Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins took P4 and P5 respectively for Suzuki.

Jorge Lorenzo’s wait for his maiden Ducati victory continued as he finished sixth ahead of Aleix Espargaro and pole-sitter Johann Zarco, with Maverick Viñales and Loris Baz completing the top 10.

Valentino Rossi crashed out of his second race back for Yamaha after breaking his leg, but was able to walk away and does not appear to have sustained any further injury.

Now trailing by just 11 points, Dovizioso will continue his pursuit of Marquez in next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix at Philip Island.