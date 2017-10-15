Rast claims DTM title in rookie season at Hockenheim finale

Rene Rast became the first rookie to win the DTM title since 1993 after overturning a 21-point deficit in the final round of the season at Hockenheim, clinching the crown for Audi.
Long-term Audi factory racer Rast moved into DTM full-time for 2017 after dotting around sports car series for a few years, taking his first win at the Hungaroring.
Further victories in Moscow and Spielberg put Rast in title contention for the season-ending double-header at Hockenheim, albeit trailing fellow Audi racer Mattias Ekstrom by 21 points.
Despite failing to score in Saturday’s opener, Ekstrom still held a nine-point advantage over Jamie Green heading into the final race, with Rast sitting a further four points back after finishing sixth.
Rast started the title showdown from second on the grid, only to drop back to fifth and put his aspirations at risk before picking his way back up the order through the race.
Rast eventually crossed the line second to jump from third to first in the standings as Green and Ekstrom were classified fifth and eighth respectively.
The success marks Rast’s first major title in racing since he won the 2012 Porsche Supercup, and is his maiden crown in Audi colors.