F1 United States Grand Prix on NBC, NBCSN, App this week

By Tony DiZinnoOct 16, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT
Formula 1 kicks off its last back-to-back run of races this weekend with the sixth United States Grand Prix to be held at Circuit of The Americas in Austin this week, before the Mexican Grand Prix next week.

Expanded TV coverage comes this weekend on NBC, NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

All sessions will air live. For Friday and Saturday sessions, free practice one live on NBCSN Friday at 11 a.m. ET, free practice two live on the NBC Sports App Friday at 3 p.m. ET (encore on NBCSN at 11 p.m. ET), free practice three live on the app Saturday at noon ET with an encore airing on NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET, leading straight into live qualifying at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by extended post-qualifying coverage.

On race day, live coverage begins with an hour pre-race occurs with F1 Countdown at 2 p.m. ET on NBC leading to lights out and the race at 3 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage continues on NBC from 5 p.m. ET.

Potentially, two World Championships could be clinched, as Lewis Hamilton has an outside shot to wrap up his fourth driver’s championship and Mercedes AMG Petronas has an excellent shot to secure its fourth straight constructor’s championship.

Hamilton can win the title by winning the race and hoping Sebastian Vettel is sixth or worse, or coming second and hope Vettel is ninth or worse. At a 59-point lead, Hamilton can wrap the title provided he leaves Austin with at least a 75-point lead.

The scenario is easier for Mercedes, which already holds a 145-point lead over Scuderia Ferrari and only needs a 129-point gap to clinch the title three races early.

Hamilton and the United States have a special relationship and so it’s shown in the six U.S. races he’s competed in over his career – he’s won five of them.

After a win in the last U.S. race at Indianapolis in 2007, he’s gone four-of-five at COTA with wins in 2012 (McLaren) and now the last three in a row with Mercedes (2014-2016). Only in 2013 was Hamilton off the podium, ending fourth. A sixth win in the U.S. would also make him the most successful F1 race winner in this country; he’s currently tied with Michael Schumacher on five wins in the U.S. apiece.

Vettel, who won that 2013 race with Red Bull, is the only other active U.S. Grand Prix winner in the field. After a nightmare Asian swing along with Ferrari, and having lost the win to Hamilton at Austin in dramatic circumstances in the late stages of 2012, he must have a trouble-free weekend if he’s to keep his remote title hopes alive. Teammate Kimi Raikkonen has had a horrible run of results at COTA, sixth with Lotus in 2012 before being injured in 2013, 13th in 2014 with Ferrari and retiring each of the last two U.S. races.

Red Bull Racing is on a roll with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen both off back-to-back podiums, Verstappen having finally broken his hex of bad luck and unreliability with a famous win in Malaysia. Verstappen starred in the rain in Austin in 2015, coming fourth for Toro Rosso, as he looks for his first U.S. podium. Ricciardo has been an honorary American for years with his presence in California off-and-on, and has spoke lovingly of his appreciation for Austin and its barbecue.

Elsewhere Fernando Alonso races back on U.S. soil with the same helmet as he did for his Indianapolis 500, but his odds of success are longer with this McLaren Honda package. Teammate Stoffel Vandoorne has done well of late, though.

Then there’s three other drivers to monitor as Carlos Sainz Jr. makes his debut at Renault, and Toro Rosso switches up its lineup with Daniil Kvyat back after a two-race benching and Brendon Hartley making his surprise F1 debut in the second seat. A three-time FIA World Endurance Championship winner at COTA, Hartley is a Porsche factory driver who may well impress as the first New Zealander to race in F1 since Mike Thackwell in 1984.

Here’s the F1 schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Friday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 2: Friday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2 (Replay): Friday, Oct. 20, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Saturday, Oct. 21, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 3 (Replay): Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Race: Sunday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Race (Replay): Sunday, Oct. 22, 9 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Mexican Grand Prix, on October 29.

Brown expects ‘positive conclusion’ to Alonso contract status soon

By Tony DiZinnoOct 16, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Although no deal has been struck yet, McLaren’s Zak Brown is optimistic to have a new contract in place for Fernando Alonso to continue with the team soon.

The two-time Formula 1 World Champion has made no secret of his desire for McLaren’s power unit situation to improve, and with the team now having confirmed its 2018 switch from Honda to Renault at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, getting Alonso’s contract sorted alongside Stoffel Vandoorne is the next course of action.

Brown expects to have a contract completed in the not-too-distant future and with Alonso set to feature at the FIA Press Conference on Thursday, the potential exists that a contract could get sorted this week.

“We’ve been close for some time,” Brown told U.S. reporters in a pre-United States Grand Prix teleconference.

“We wanted to get the Asian swing out of the way and our new power unit partner in place which is now done… (so) I expect we’ll have a positive conclusion to our plans with Fernando here in not too long.

“He’s in the FIA Press Conference on Thursday. We have to get a deal done before anything is announced.”

Brown indicated a McLaren Indianapolis 500 bow is less likely in 2018 and more likely in 2019, following this year’s shotgun marriage that saw McLaren, Andretti Autosport and Honda all work together with INDYCAR to provide Alonso a shock debut at this year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Any new contract for Alonso would provide for one-off race exceptions on a “case-by-case basis,” Brown said, which doesn’t come as a surprise.

“We have not signed any contracts, so until a contract is signed I don’t know what will be in or out,” Brown said.

“Fernando has a desire to win the Triple Crown as we all know. He’s a pure racer who would like to race every weekend and has a desire to race other races. It’s something we’re certainly open to doing with him when and where appropriate.

“We’re also open-minded to allow him to compete in other races on a very limited basis if the scenario is complementary to his Formula 1 efforts, and not detrimental to his Formula 1 program.

“What we wouldn’t allow is to run in multiple racing series. But like Indy, if there’s the occasional one-off, on a case-by-case basis we’ll allow him to do that.”

Such a one-off scenario, if not Indianapolis next year, could be in sports car racing.

Brown’s United Autosports team has at least one and highly likely two Ligier JS P217 prototype entries set to race at next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, with newly crowned FIA Formula 3 European champion Lando Norris and Philip Hanson that team’s first two named drivers.

Brown expressed interest for both McLaren to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans as well, as has Alonso, although the regulations now don’t have a place for McLaren’s 650S GT3 or 570S GT4 car. United Autosports made its Le Mans debut this year in the LMP2 class with its European Le Mans Series regular trio of Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer and Filipe Albuquerque.

Le Mans does not conflict with the F1 calendar in 2018 as the 24-hour race falls between the Canadian and French Grands Prix, on June 16-17, 2018.

“Le Mans is something we’re looking at,” Brown said. “The rules right now, with what the ACO and Le Mans organizers are working on the future rules so it’s something we’re participating in meetings as a manufacturer. Le Mans is of interest but whatever rules they land on need to be a good platform. We’re monitoring and participating (in these discussions) with interest, but it’s premature to make a final decision.

“On Indy, never say never but I’d say it’s less likely than more likely (for 2018). When we go back to Indy, not if, we need to go with the same competitiveness and fanfare that we created we did this year. We set a high bar, and that won’t be easy!

“We’re not going to Indy just to go. We have to go with a shot to win and in a high profile manner. Sitting here today, we’re so focused on Formula 1. So we expect to be at Monaco with a very competitive race car.”

