Red Bull Air Race: Yoshi Muroya joins Sato as Japanese champs at Indy

This week isn’t just the United States Grand Prix in Austin at Circuit of The Americas, but also the return of NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton’s “The Buxton Bash,” a fun pre-weekend event that also is a big fundraiser for charity.

This event took place in each of the first four U.S. Grands Prix from 2012 through 2015 but took a one-year hiatus last year as Buxton was tending to family matters and concerns, having lost his father earlier in the year.

But it’s back full bore this year, to be held the Thursday night, October 19, before the U.S. Grand Prix. The event takes place at Clearport, 516 E. 6th St. in Austin, with doors opening at 7 p.m. CT and local time. The show starts at 8 p.m.

A $10 donation at the door goes to Susan G. Komen Austin, which is an Austin-based nonprofit committed to saving lives locally and fighting breast cancer globally. There will be a lot of great giveaway items at the event, as well.

Buxton announced details for this on the Speed City Podcast a couple weeks ago.

“We set up the bash… which started as a karaoke night and was really fun, and it’s grown every year!” Buxton said. “Now we get drivers coming down, teams provide amazing giveaways, and it’s a chance to meet drivers. Alexander Rossi came down when he was racing in GP2… and he’s now an Indianapolis 500 champion. Gil de Ferran and Mario Andretti (below, in 2014) have come down.

“It’s all about raising money for local charities and I think we’ve raised nearly $100,000 for it. It comes back this year after a one-year hiatus. This year, all the money will go to Susan G. Komen. Everything at the track is going towards raising money for Susan G. Komen. Pink tires, pink liveries… and it’s going to be great fun!”

You can hear the full Speed City Podcast interview and details here.

A recap of the fourth and most recent bash is linked here. Further details about this year’s event are below, and via Speed City Podcast’s website.

We are getting together at @Clearportatx on the Thursday night. Doors at 7pm, show from 8pm. https://t.co/KorwuxtXlf — Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) October 10, 2017

Yep! The Buxton Bash returns for possibly the last time. Joining our friends @Speedcaster to benefit @SusanGKomen. Oct 19 @Clearportatx 7pm https://t.co/fncqK4jR5F — Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) October 13, 2017

Nope. It’s $10 or whatever you’d like to donate above that for charity on the door. https://t.co/ZDMnoAfWqg — Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) October 13, 2017

—

As The Buxton Bash is an excellent event for F1 fans, fun and charity, it isn’t the only event taking place at the weekend happening for a good cause.

Houston motorsport artist Kevin Paige specializes in oil,​ ​acrylic,​ ​and​ ​watercolor​ ​pieces,​ and his pieces ​are highly sought and hang in​ ​the​ ​homes​ ​of​ ​Nico Rosberg,​ ​Mark​ ​Webber,​ ​Valteri​ ​Bottas and other renowned Formula 1 champions and drivers. Page’s art has​ ​garnered​ ​a​ ​following​ ​of​ ​Formula​ ​1​ ​and MotoGP​ ​art​ ​collectors​ ​who​ ​commission​ ​him​ ​to​ ​capture​ ​the​ ​speed,​ ​colors,​ ​and​ ​majesty​ ​found​ ​in the​ ​spirit​ ​of​ ​motorsports.

However after Hurricane Harvey, Paige’s home​ ​—​ ​along​ ​with many unreleased pieces of​ ​his​ ​art​ ​—​ ​fell​ ​victim​ ​to the​ ​floodwaters.

Knowing the devastation that’s hit the Houston area, Paige wants to do his part to help the victims as well at the Austin weekend.

Some of his original artwork, having undergone partial restoration, will be offered up for auction as part of the “Kevin Paige Art: Helping Houston Heal”​ ​collection at the Ferrari Club of America Formula 1 Reception this October.

All proceeds from these and other original Kevin Paige Art paintings sold at this private event will go to the Houston Food Bank, a key relief organization providing meals during and after Hurricane Harvey. Every $1 donated provides a full day of meals for Gulf Coast neighbors in need. Further details on this project are linked here.

