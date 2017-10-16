Red Bull Air Race: Yoshi Muroya joins Sato as Japanese champs at Indy

Takuma Sato isn’t the only major Japanese athlete to take home top honors at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year. Countryman Yoshihide Muroya joined him in that on Sunday after winning Red Bull Air Race at IMS, and the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in the process.
Fittingly, the 101st Indianapolis 500 champion was there on site to join him in the celebration.
Muroya flew with a track-record run in the final and erased the four-point deficit to points leader Martin Sonka. The record run came after a disappointing qualifying effort of 11th in the 14-pilot field in the Master Class.
A day after the win, Muroya joined Sato in heading to Sato’s new Verizon IndyCar Series team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s, Indianapolis-based shop.
A few social posts from Muroya’s victory and the subsequent celebration are below.
Muroya wasn’t alone among big winners at the Speedway. In the Challenger Class, Melanie Astles of France became the first woman to win a major race at IMS, and is the first female winner in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship.
Nine women have competed in the Indianapolis 500 (Janet Guthrie, Lyn St. James, Sarah Fisher, Danica Patrick, Milka Duno, Simona de Silvestro, Pippa Mann, Ana Beatriz, Katherine Legge) and Mann is the first woman to have been on the pole position at IMS, having done so for the Freedom 100 in 2010 in Indy Lights.
This event took place in each of the first four U.S. Grands Prix from 2012 through 2015 but took a one-year hiatus last year as Buxton was tending to family matters and concerns, having lost his father earlier in the year.
But it’s back full bore this year, to be held the Thursday night, October 19, before the U.S. Grand Prix. The event takes place at Clearport, 516 E. 6th St. in Austin, with doors opening at 7 p.m. CT and local time. The show starts at 8 p.m.
A $10 donation at the door goes to Susan G. Komen Austin, which is an Austin-based nonprofit committed to saving lives locally and fighting breast cancer globally. There will be a lot of great giveaway items at the event, as well.
Buxton announced details for this on the Speed City Podcast a couple weeks ago.
“We set up the bash… which started as a karaoke night and was really fun, and it’s grown every year!” Buxton said. “Now we get drivers coming down, teams provide amazing giveaways, and it’s a chance to meet drivers. Alexander Rossi came down when he was racing in GP2… and he’s now an Indianapolis 500 champion. Gil de Ferran and Mario Andretti (below, in 2014) have come down.
“It’s all about raising money for local charities and I think we’ve raised nearly $100,000 for it. It comes back this year after a one-year hiatus. This year, all the money will go to Susan G. Komen. Everything at the track is going towards raising money for Susan G. Komen. Pink tires, pink liveries… and it’s going to be great fun!”
Knowing the devastation that’s hit the Houston area, Paige wants to do his part to help the victims as well at the Austin weekend.
Some of his original artwork, having undergone partial restoration, will be offered up for auction as part of the “Kevin Paige Art: Helping Houston Heal” collection at the Ferrari Club of America Formula 1 Reception this October.
All proceeds from these and other original Kevin Paige Art paintings sold at this private event will go to the Houston Food Bank, a key relief organization providing meals during and after Hurricane Harvey. Every $1 donated provides a full day of meals for Gulf Coast neighbors in need. Further details on this project are linked here.