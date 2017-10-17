Wide range of tire selections for Mexican Grand Prix

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The focus this week is on the United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas in Austin, but because it’s Tuesday, the Pirelli tire selections for next week’s Mexican Grand Prix are also out.

And for once, there’s a wide variance in selections.

Both Red Bull and Ferrari have gone for a more balanced portion of supersoft and ultrasoft tires, with Red Bull only selecting six sets of ultrasoft tires.

Meanwhile all other teams have gone between eight to 10 sets of ultrasoft tires.

The full breakdown is below.