Alonso confirms absence from 2018 Indy 500 due to Monaco F1 clash

By Luke SmithOct 19, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
Fernando Alonso has confirmed he will not return to the Indianapolis 500 in 2018 after signing a new Formula 1 contract with McLaren, committing himself to racing in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso entered the 101st Indy 500 in May as part of his bid to become the second driver in history to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport, with McLaren allowing him to skip Monaco due to its ailing fortunes on-track.

Alonso offered the biggest story of this year’s ‘500, racing for a joint McLaren, Honda and Andretti Autosport entry that saw him qualify fifth and run at the front early on before ultimately retiring due to an engine failure.

The Spaniard had previously said it was unlikely he would return to the race in 2018 if he were to re-sign with McLaren in F1, assuming if he did the team would be fighting further up the field, thus making missing Monaco more costly.

With his new McLaren deal for 2018 being announced on Thursday ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Alonso confirmed he would take no part in the 102nd Indy 500 next May due to the clash with Monaco.

“With the new McLaren deal for next year, I can confirm that I will not be in the Indy 500 next year, because there is Monaco Grand Prix at the same weekend and the priority next year will be to perform well in Formula 1,” Alonso said.

“But at the same time, I can confirm that I will be in the Indy 500 in the future.

“I don’t know if it will be 2019, or 2020 or whatever, but it’s a race that I definitely will do again.”

Alonso stressed that while he remains eager to win the Triple Crown by adding Le Mans and Indy 500 wins to his Monaco victories, F1 is still his priority for the time being.

“We have enough to do for next year to put McLaren again at the top of the grid. That’s the first priority right now,” Alonso said.

“On my personal side, there are no other priorities than Formula 1 at the moment, but with a door open for different series and different goals.

“I always believe you need to win in other series if you want to be a more complete driver and a better driver, because motorsport is not only Formula 1 only.

“Even if it’s still the priority, we’ll see what the future brings.”

Hartley called Red Bull’s Marko after learning of Porsche LMP1 exit

By Luke SmithOct 19, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
Brendon Hartley has revealed he pitched himself to Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko after learning of Porsche’s plans to close its LMP1 program at the end of 2018, leading to his surprise grand prix debut with Toro Rosso this weekend.

Hartley was part of Red Bull’s junior program until 2010 when he was dropped by the energy drink giant, prompting him to shift focus to sports car racing.

Hartley joined Porsche’s new LMP1 program in 2014 to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship, winning the drivers’ title in 2015 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this year.

Porsche announced back in July it would be quitting LMP1 at the end of 2017 in order to turn attention to Formula E, leaving Hartley without a full-time drive.

The New Zealander was confirmed to be making his F1 debut in this weekend’s United States Grand Prix after Pierre Gasly was ruled out due to a clash with Super Formula, coming as a surprise to the racing world.

However, Hartley has revealed he was quick to call Marko, a key decision-maker for Red Bull’s motorsport interests, after finding out about Porsche’s plans to quit LMP1.

“When it was announced Porsche would stop Endurance racing in LMP1 for next year, I called Helmut Marko and I said: ‘I’m a different driver, I’ve learned a lot and if there’s ever an opportunity I’m ready’,” Hartley said.

“He didn’t say much. He just said he got the message and three months later I got the call and this happened very quickly.

“I didn’t know about it much sooner than the press did so it’s been quite a whirlwind of a couple of weeks to arrive here. I’m pretty relaxed at the moment, all things considered.

“Obviously I’ve had quite a bit of time to chat to the engineers and go through some data, little bit of time in the sim and looking forward to Free Practice 1 and seeing how comfortable I feel, and looking forward to the race now on Sunday which is important for me.”

Hartley had been poised to make a switch back to single-seaters for 2018 with Chip Ganassi Racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series, but his Toro Rosso debut has fuelled speculation he could be in the running for a full-time F1 drive next year.

For now, Hartley is only confirmed for the USGP weekend, and is not thinking much about any further run-outs beyond that.

“I’m just focussed on the weekend to see how it goes and what comes from it,” Hartley said.

While there are no clashes between F1 and WEC between now and the end of the season, it would create a brutal run of seven straight race weekends for Hartley were he to be kept on by Toro Rosso through to Abu Dhabi.