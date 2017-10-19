F1 Paddock Pass: United States Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Y’all better gather ’round because the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass, is coming along with Formula 1 to Circuit of The Americas for the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Yes, we acknowledge speaking Texan is an unfortunate but necessary task you have to do in at least one post over the course of the weekend.

The latest edition of the digital only series from the lone U.S. round on the calendar has a bevy of topics to look into as NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton takes you inside the COTA paddock.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are closing in on their fourth World Championships, Fernando Alonso has at long last confirmed his return to McLaren in a Honda-less world, Brendon Hartley’s making his F1 debut at Toro Rosso, Carlos Sainz Jr. is switching to Renault and the Haas F1 Team looks to bring home the bacon on home soil between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen as they look to solidify a grasp on seventh place in the Constructor’s Championship.

The latest episode is below.

