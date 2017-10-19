Hamilton, Red Bull teammates both go to NASA before USGP

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One of the more intriguing United States Grand Prix adventures occurred on Wednesday, as both Lewis Hamilton and the pair of Red Bull Racing teammates, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, all went to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston – in separate sessions – before heading onto Austin.

Hamilton posted on his Instagram story on Wednesday that he’d “quit his day job in a second” to work at NASA and become an astronaut, and the unbridled enthusiasm spoke to the three-time Formula 1 World Champion’s love of different life aspects entirely outside of racing.

“(I) had an incredible day yesterday, having a bit of a comedown today,” Hamilton said today at the FIA Press Conference. “I was just buzzed all day yesterday because it’s always been something I’ve wanted to do. It’s always something I’ve been fascinated about, space and space travel particularly.

“So to actually go there… and I had a million questions. I’m sure the guy got fed up with me. I asked a lot of questions and I got to see a lot of great things, some of the new technology they are working on and yeah, I want to go back.”

The Mercedes AMG Petronas team posted a gallery of Hamilton’s adventure on its website, linked here, and a few samples are below.

#LH44 on visiting NASA: "I was buzzed all day. I’ve always been fascinated by space. I had a million questions." #USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3Pp0quV6vt — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 19, 2017

Was a great pleasure meeting and touring around @LewisHamilton @NASA_Johnson. We would like to trade jobs for a day or two!@MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/mnVVE6YeKa — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) October 19, 2017

"So it's a first gear start, Lewis. RS modes on and remember your clutch target…" @LewisHamilton @NASA pic.twitter.com/0CnNDgfwyn — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 18, 2017

Such an amazing day with @NASA_Johnson @MercedesAMGF1 @LewisHamilton Heading back to Austin now, tired but 😃! — Jason Swales (@Jason_A_Swales) October 18, 2017

As for the Red Bull pair, the young duo of Ricciardo and Verstappen were equally awestruck by the experience.

“There really are a lot of similarities between this and F1, just the technology alone,” Ricciardo said. “I had a guest come to a race last year, when they got into the garage they were like: ‘this is like a space station’. We went to mission control here and it’s really like what we have in the Ops Room in Milton Keynes. Even the safety technology is similar. The astronauts go through the same measurements, a similar kind of HANS device etc. It’s really cool.”

Verstappen added, “There are quite a lot of comparisons, if you really want to talk about it we could go on for an hour! The control center looks pretty similar to ours. We share a lot of the same technology. It was really interesting for us to see that and I bet it would be the same if they could see ours.”

Here’s a link to Red Bull’s gallery and some teaser shots below.

That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind @NASA 😂💪🏻🚀 #USGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n0ZKSoDYlw — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 18, 2017

No matter where we go, no matter where we are… 🙈 @NASA #USGP pic.twitter.com/qN0BKu2BG0 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 19, 2017

We've kept you hanging long enough! 😂 Check out what @Max33Verstappen got up to @NASA yesterday ahead of the #USGP 🚀 #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/eNPsqswl2W — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 19, 2017

SPY: Daniel was surprised to discover some of the places astronauts have to insert biometric sensors. 🕵 #RBspy #USGP pic.twitter.com/vOWRXJjwH2 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 19, 2017

