Hartley called Red Bull’s Marko after learning of Porsche LMP1 exit

By Luke SmithOct 19, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
Brendon Hartley has revealed he pitched himself to Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko after learning of Porsche’s plans to close its LMP1 program at the end of 2018, leading to his surprise grand prix debut with Toro Rosso this weekend.

Hartley was part of Red Bull’s junior program until 2010 when he was dropped by the energy drink giant, prompting him to shift focus to sports car racing.

Hartley joined Porsche’s new LMP1 program in 2014 to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship, winning the drivers’ title in 2015 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this year.

Porsche announced back in July it would be quitting LMP1 at the end of 2017 in order to turn attention to Formula E, leaving Hartley without a full-time drive.

The New Zealander was confirmed to be making his F1 debut in this weekend’s United States Grand Prix after Pierre Gasly was ruled out due to a clash with Super Formula, coming as a surprise to the racing world.

However, Hartley has revealed he was quick to call Marko, a key decision-maker for Red Bull’s motorsport interests, after finding out about Porsche’s plans to quit LMP1.

“When it was announced Porsche would stop Endurance racing in LMP1 for next year, I called Helmut Marko and I said: ‘I’m a different driver, I’ve learned a lot and if there’s ever an opportunity I’m ready’,” Hartley said.

“He didn’t say much. He just said he got the message and three months later I got the call and this happened very quickly.

“I didn’t know about it much sooner than the press did so it’s been quite a whirlwind of a couple of weeks to arrive here. I’m pretty relaxed at the moment, all things considered.

“Obviously I’ve had quite a bit of time to chat to the engineers and go through some data, little bit of time in the sim and looking forward to Free Practice 1 and seeing how comfortable I feel, and looking forward to the race now on Sunday which is important for me.”

Hartley had been poised to make a switch back to single-seaters for 2018 with Chip Ganassi Racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series, but his Toro Rosso debut has fuelled speculation he could be in the running for a full-time F1 drive next year.

For now, Hartley is only confirmed for the USGP weekend, and is not thinking much about any further run-outs beyond that.

“I’m just focussed on the weekend to see how it goes and what comes from it,” Hartley said.

While there are no clashes between F1 and WEC between now and the end of the season, it would create a brutal run of seven straight race weekends for Hartley were he to be kept on by Toro Rosso through to Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton: No plans to take knee at USGP despite support for protests

By Luke SmithOct 19, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT
Three-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to take a knee during the national anthem ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, but has reiterated his support for the recent protests through professional sports.

A number of peaceful protests during the American national anthem have taken place at NFL games in recent weeks to protest civil rights abuses in a bid for social change in the United States, as started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Hamilton revealed in an interview last month he was considering taking a knee during the American national anthem ahead of this weekend’s race in Austin, Texas, having repeatedly expressed his support for the movement.

However, the Mercedes driver has no plans to do so at the moment, as he said during Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Circuit of The Americas.

“I don’t really have a position, and I don’t have any plans,” Hamilton said, before expressing his continued support for those protesting.

“Of course there has been a lot of mention of it – not of kneeling, just the whole situation – and I know a lot of people here in America, both black and white people who live in America.

“So I get quite a good view of what is happening here and opinions here in the States about the movement which I think is pretty huge.

“I’ve posted about it because I respect it highly and I find the movement that Kaepernick started is awesome. I’m very much in support of it.

“I am here to win, and that is part of my priority at the moment and what I am focused on at the moment.”

Hamilton can clinch his fourth F1 title in Austin this weekend if he outscores Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel by 16 points, but the Briton stressed he is not focusing on wrapping up the championship early.

“I think the talk of the championship win this weekend is silly really. You can’t expect [Ferrari] to have a difficult weekend again, they are going to be quick and will have an opportunity to win,” Hamilton said.

“The championship – as long as it is done in the next four races, that is my focus. I honestly couldn’t care less if it was here or the last race just as long as it is done.

“I think winning here is the most important thing for me, particularly in the heat of all that is going on in this country. I think that is a priority for me.”