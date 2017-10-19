Kyle Kaiser to step up to IndyCar with Juncos Racing

Kyle Kaiser will make his step up for his initial four-race program into the Verizon IndyCar Series with the team that’s brought him all his success in the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires: Juncos Racing.
The 21-year-old American will race at next year’s Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar Grand Prix along with two other races in the 2018 season, as his reward for winning this year’s Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship and the $1 million Mazda Motorsports Advancement Scholarship that comes with it.
At the moment the plan is just for a partial season as both driver and team are new to IndyCar. Kaiser hasn’t yet tested an IndyCar and Ricardo Juncos’ team made its debut in the 2017 Indianapolis 500.
“I’m very excited to be moving up to the Verizon IndyCar Series with Juncos Racing,” said Kaiser. “Juncos has been a huge part of my recent success in the Mazda Road to Indy. I have the utmost confidence in Ricardo’s (Juncos) program moving forward and I’m very thankful to everyone involved for making this possible, especially Mazda, Cooper Tires and Dan Andersen for their investment into the Mazda Road to Indy ladder system which will allow me to take the final step towards a career in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Now, I’m just anxious to get behind the wheel as soon as possible!”
By winning the 2017 Indy Lights championship, Kaiser was awarded a scholarship valued at $1 million from Mazda to advance to the Verizon IndyCar Series. Kaiser recorded three wins, three poles and five podium finishes throughout the 2017 Indy Lights season.
“Another year of great Indy Lights competition, another great Indy Lights champion,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “I have enjoyed watching Kyle over the past few seasons take his natural talent and improve on his skills, then put it all together this year and win the crown. This is what the Mazda Road to Indy is all about and it’s terrific that both Kyle and Juncos Racing are making the jump together. I believe they will open some eyes in 2018 and we will, of course, be cheering them on!”