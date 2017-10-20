Getty Images

Verizon confirms IndyCar title sponsor role exit after 2018

By Tony DiZinnoOct 20, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
As perhaps expected, Verizon has confirmed Friday it will end its role as Verizon IndyCar Series title sponsor following the end of its fifth year in 2018.

Reports surfaced shortly after this year’s IndyCar season finale at Sonoma Raceway that Verizon was re-evaluating its role within the series.

Indeed, as it was before becoming title sponsor in 2014, Verizon will remain a partner with Team Penske despite not also carrying the series title sponsor role.

In a statement, Hulman & Co. CEO Mark Miles thanked Verizon for its support in this overall series role.

“Verizon has been a super sponsor and will continue to be so through all of next season. We appreciate that they reached their decision in a timely way so that we can thoughtfully and deliberately go back into the market for 2019,” Miles said in a statement, via Sports Business Journal.

Roger Penske also issued a statement, also via SBJ, saying, “We want to thank Verizon for the support they have provided the IndyCar Series and the role they have played as they helped us grow the sport as the title sponsor for the past five years. Verizon has helped the series reach new fans through their world-class activation and technology, including the Verizon IndyCar Mobile App. While they will no longer be the Series Title Sponsor after 2018, it is exciting they will still be in the sport through their relationship with our organization.”

The Verizon IndyCar Series has built a wave of momentum over the last few years with its competition level, parity and enthusiasm for some revived events, with Gateway Motorsports Park and Road America standing out as highlights being brought back after an extended hiatus.

The good news for INDYCAR (sanctioning body) is that there’s a new Dallara universal aero kit that’s been busy with testing the last few months and is now in the hands of manufacturers for manufacturer testing, and the series announced long-term extensions with Dallara, Chevrolet, Honda and Firestone earlier this year. New series champion Josef Newgarden has also been busy in a number of media events and appearances since the Sonoma season finale.

With this confirmation, INDYCAR has a new entitlement sponsor to find and a new TV contract to sort, with both existing contracts up after 2018.

Hamilton doubles up in second USGP practice as Ferrari hits trouble


By Luke SmithOct 20, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton went two-for-two in Friday’s Formula 1 practice session ahead of the United States Grand Prix by topping the afternoon running at the Circuit of The Americas for Mercedes.

Hamilton enters this weekend on the verge of clinching his fourth F1 drivers’ title, with victory at COTA and a finish of sixth or lower for Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel being enough to settle the championship.

Hamilton started the weekend on the right foot by leading a damp FP1 session, but was able to flex his muscle and establish his edge over the field more in second practice in dry conditions.

Hamilton turned in a best lap of 1:34.668 to finish almost four-tenths of a second clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the head of the field, recording a new track record at COTA in the process.

Vettel’s hopes of striking back against Hamilton were dented early in FP2 when he ran off the circuit while on a flying lap, almost beaching his Ferrari car.

The team brought Vettel back into the pits and spent a large chunk of the session completing fixes on the car, limiting the German to just 11 laps in total. He was nevertheless still able to finish third-fastest, half a second back from Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas took fourth in the second Mercedes, leading Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen as the trio struggled to match their teammates further up the order.

Fernando Alonso put in a stellar display for McLaren to finish as the ‘best of the rest’ behind the top three teams, taking P7 ahead of Williams’ Felipe Massa and the Force India duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, filling out the top 10.

Carlos Sainz Jr. continued his impressive start to life with Renault, beating new teammate Nico Hulkenberg for the second straight session.

Toro Rosso stand-in Brendon Hartley continued to get more laps under his belt ahead of his grand prix debut on Sunday, completing 41 in total en route to P17 overall.

Track running continues at COTA on Saturday with FP3 live on the NBC Sports app from 12pm ET, followed by qualifying on NBCSN at 5pm ET.