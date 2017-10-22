Lewis Hamilton enjoys epic trip to NASA’s Johnson Space Center (VIDEO)

Lewis Hamilton went to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this week, a thrill for the driver of a land-speed rocket for Mercedes AMG Petronas to then see actual ones.
In today’s pre-race coverage for the United States Grand Prix, NBCSN takes you behind the scenes of the trip in Houston. You can see that video, above.
“Gentlemen, start your engines and let’s get ready to rumbleee!!!” was the call from Michael Buffer, who introduced the field at today’s United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas in Austin.
Check out his full range of unique driver introductions in the above video. Live coverage from the race occurs on NBC.
Prior to that, NBCSN pit reporter Will Buxton joined with Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden to begin the grid walk. You can see that video below.