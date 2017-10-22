Lewis Hamilton enjoys epic trip to NASA’s Johnson Space Center (VIDEO)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Lewis Hamilton went to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this week, a thrill for the driver of a land-speed rocket for Mercedes AMG Petronas to then see actual ones.

In today’s pre-race coverage for the United States Grand Prix, NBCSN takes you behind the scenes of the trip in Houston. You can see that video, above.

