Mercedes clinches fourth straight F1 constructors’ title at USGP

By Luke SmithOct 22, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Mercedes clinched its fourth straight Formula 1 constructors’ championship in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton took his ninth victory of the season at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Hamilton produced a controlled display at the front to lead Mercedes to victory, while teammate Valtteri Bottas struggled to manage his tires late on, dropping to fifth place at the checkered flag.

The result was nevertheless enough to secure Mercedes the title as it outscored the rival Ferrari team by two points on Sunday.

Mercedes has spent much of the season neck-and-neck with Ferrari for pace, but the gap in the constructors’ championship has gradually swelled through the year, with the gap standing at 145 points heading to Austin.

Ferrari had to outscore Mercedes by 17 points in the USGP just to keep the title race alive to Mexico, but fell short in Austin as the Silver Arrows wrapped up a fourth successive teams’ title with three races to spare.

Mercedes returned to F1 with a works team in 2010, and clinched its first pair of titles four years later upon the introduction of the new V6 turbo power units.

An overhaul of the technical regulations for 2017 saw Ferrari draw much closer to Mercedes at the front of the pack, but the German marque has dug deep to lead the constructors’ standings since Canada, taking 11 wins and 13 poles so far this season.

The result sees Mercedes become just the fourth team in history to win four straight constructors’ titles, following in the footsteps of Red Bull (2010 to 2013), Ferrari (1999 to 2004) and McLaren (1988 to 1991).

It is also the sixth constructors’ title to have been won by Mercedes power, with the works team’s quartet of crowns being joined by Brawn and McLaren’s titles in 2009 and 1998 respectively.

Hamilton hails ‘greatest day’ after USGP victory, Mercedes title win

By Luke SmithOct 22, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton made no secret of his jubilation after taking a giant step towards his fourth Formula 1 championship win with victory in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix that also saw Mercedes clinch the constructors’ title.

Hamilton recovered from an early pass by F1 title rival Sebastian Vettel to take his sixth victory on American soil, five of which have come at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, to extend his lead to 66 points.

With just 75 left on offer this season, Hamilton needs just one top-five finish in the final three races to clinch his fourth world title, with the enormity of the victory not being lost on the Mercedes driver.

“Today has been amazing. It’s been the greatest day,” Hamilton told NBCSN after the race.

“I woke up a bit tired, felt the rain, then was like, ‘What the hell?’ But I didn’t mind. I won here in the rain in the past. Then it dried up, clear blue skies, amazing opening at the beginning of the GP.

“I lost first place into Turn 1. It was OK. That first section, we got through there, and it felt very reminiscent of 2012: ‘Game on. You have to save the tires’, and he wasn’t doing that. I kind of kept my cool.”

“I saw I got a good exit of Turn 1, this was the lap and it was. His tires were dropping off anyway.”

Hamilton’s victory saw Mercedes wrap up its fourth consecutive F1 constructors’ title with three races to spare, with the Briton having played a key part in each of its successes.

“I’m so proud of this team. Big congratulations to the guys, people don’t know the amount of work they do,” Hamilton said.

“It’s over 1,500 people in two factories, so much brainpower and a lot of people to manage to extract the best from each of those.

“To come into a new era of car and perform as we have. There’s been a newfound love within the team. Ferrari, we want to beat them, thrash them.

“So they put more hours of working in to do that. That’s for all their hard work.”