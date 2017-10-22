Mercedes clinches fourth straight F1 constructors’ title at USGP

Mercedes clinched its fourth straight Formula 1 constructors’ championship in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton took his ninth victory of the season at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Hamilton produced a controlled display at the front to lead Mercedes to victory, while teammate Valtteri Bottas struggled to manage his tires late on, dropping to fifth place at the checkered flag.

The result was nevertheless enough to secure Mercedes the title as it outscored the rival Ferrari team by two points on Sunday.

Mercedes has spent much of the season neck-and-neck with Ferrari for pace, but the gap in the constructors’ championship has gradually swelled through the year, with the gap standing at 145 points heading to Austin.

Ferrari had to outscore Mercedes by 17 points in the USGP just to keep the title race alive to Mexico, but fell short in Austin as the Silver Arrows wrapped up a fourth successive teams’ title with three races to spare.

Mercedes returned to F1 with a works team in 2010, and clinched its first pair of titles four years later upon the introduction of the new V6 turbo power units.

An overhaul of the technical regulations for 2017 saw Ferrari draw much closer to Mercedes at the front of the pack, but the German marque has dug deep to lead the constructors’ standings since Canada, taking 11 wins and 13 poles so far this season.

The result sees Mercedes become just the fourth team in history to win four straight constructors’ titles, following in the footsteps of Red Bull (2010 to 2013), Ferrari (1999 to 2004) and McLaren (1988 to 1991).

It is also the sixth constructors’ title to have been won by Mercedes power, with the works team’s quartet of crowns being joined by Brawn and McLaren’s titles in 2009 and 1998 respectively.

