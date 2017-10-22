Usain Bolt, Bill Clinton among headline guests for USGP at COTA

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Circuit of The Americas paddock ahead of the United States Grand Prix may have been busy with teams and drivers preparing for lights out, but much of the attention lay with a number of headline guests including former presidents and Olympic champions.

As part of its plans to up the excitement levels ahead of Sunday’s grand prix and mirror other sporting events, F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, announced plans a couple of weeks ago to link up with iconic boxing announcer Michael Buffer and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt for the pre-race festivities.

Ahead of today’s race in Austin, Buffer will introduce the drivers in a number of groups before offering the call for drivers to start their engines, similar to the pre-race procedure for the Indianapolis 500.

Honorary race starter Bolt, who competed in his last athletic world championship event in London earlier this year, will appear on the start line to complete his signature victory pose before waving the green flags to launch the formation lap.

The re-jigged US GP build-up, feat. Michael Buffer and Usain Bolt pic.twitter.com/V2K9Zbi5yk — Nate Saunders (@natesaundESPNF1) October 22, 2017

Bolt was also treated to a hot lap around COTA by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton before the start of the formal pre-race build up program in Austin.

Usain Bolt tells TV: "That was stressful. That was real. I thought I was going to die." He says he needs to "take five" before getting out. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 22, 2017

Liberty issued a list of celebrities and other public figures who are confirmed to be attending today’s race, including Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden and actor Owen Wilson among others.

#F1 has put out a list of celebs expected to attend the Austin race today. pic.twitter.com/d8tvVgoNak — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 22, 2017

One name that wasn’t on the list? 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, who quickly became a focus for the paddock upon arrival three hours before lights out.

He wasn’t on the list but I just walked by Bill Clinton in the paddock. pic.twitter.com/57S5HOaf5H — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 22, 2017

The United States Grand Prix is live on NBC and NBC Sports app from 2pm ET today.

