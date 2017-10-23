Getty Images

F1 Mexican Grand Prix on NBC, NBCSN, App this week

By Tony DiZinnoOct 23, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton is poised to wrap his fourth Formula 1 World Championship early at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, as NBC Sports covers the 18th of 20 rounds this season from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Expanded TV coverage comes this weekend on NBC, NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

All sessions will air live. Both Friday practice sessions are live on NBCSN at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET. Saturday third practice airs live via the NBC Sports App at 11 a.m. ET with a practice replay show at 12:30 p.m. before live qualifying at 2 p.m. ET, those two on NBCSN.

On Sunday, race day, F1 Countdown starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC leading to lights out and the race at 3 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage continues on NBC for one hour, from 5 to 6 p.m. ET.

Mercedes AMG Petronas has won both Mexican Grands Prix since the race was reinstated in 2015 after a 23-year hiatus. Nico Rosberg won in 2015 a race after Hamilton had clinched that year’s title, while Hamilton won last year in a 1-2 with Rosberg continuing to close on his first title.

Controversy reined about third place in Mexico last year with all of Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and ultimately Daniel Ricciardo ending in third, Ricciardo getting the podium after post-race penalties were assessed to the other two. Valtteri Bottas is the other active podium finisher in Mexico, having come third in 2015 with Williams.

Vettel enters Mexico 66 points behind Hamilton and can only keep the title alive to Brazil if he gets the gap under 50 points; any top-five finish for Hamilton will ensure the Englishman equals Vettel on four titles. So if Vettel doesn’t finish first or second, he can’t score enough points (either 25 or 18) to get that gap under 50 markers.

Last year’s race featured a bit of a “Noah’s Ark” finishing order with just the top five teams in the championship scoring points at this race, almost in descending order of just two-by-two. It was two Mercedes, then two Red Bulls, then two Ferraris, then Nico Hulkenberg’s Force India before the two Williams, and finally hometown hero Sergio Perez in the second Force India.

Perez is the lone home favorite this race with Esteban Gutierrez not on the grid this season.

Here’s the F1 schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Friday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 2: Friday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 3 (Replay): Saturday, Oct. 28, 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m.-3:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Race: Sunday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Race (Replay): Sunday, Oct. 29, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Brazilian Grand Prix, on November 12.

Hartley keeps Toro Rosso F1 seat for Mexico, Kvyat dropped again

By Luke SmithOct 23, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT
Brendon Hartley will remain with Scuderia Toro Rosso for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix after a solid Formula 1 debut in Austin on Sunday, with Daniil Kvyat being dropped once again.

Porsche factory driver Hartley was drafted in by Toro Rosso to race in the United States Grand Prix after Pierre Gasly was ruled out due to a clash with Super Formula at Suzuka.

Kvyat returned after two races on the bench following Carlos Sainz Jr.’s move up to Renault, taking P10, with neither driver being clear on what future plans were for the final three races of the season.

In a short release on Monday, Toro Rosso confirmed that Gasly would return to his seat for Mexico, with Hartley being retained.

Hartley finished 13th on debut for Toro Rosso in his maiden single-seater race for over five years, having only driven the team’s STR12 F1 car for the first time in Friday practice.

The New Zealander is free to race in all of the remaining three grands prix this season due to the lack of clashes with his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments with Porsche.

Were he to finish the year with Toro Rosso, though, it would form a seven-week run of consecutive races for Hartley between F1 and WEC.

The team is unable to field any new drivers this year after already hitting the season limit of four, with Kvyat originally being planned to see out the year with Gasly before the Super Formula issue arose.

Hartley’s presence adds momentum to him being in contention for a 2018 F1 seat with the team, while Kvyat’s latest demotion could mark the end of his time under Red Bull’s umbrella.

The Russian called his weekend in Austin “perfect” as he took one point for P10 following two races out and missing FP1, but it was not enough to convince Toro Rosso to keep him in the seat for Mexico.