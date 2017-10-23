Hartley keeps Toro Rosso F1 seat for Mexico, Kvyat dropped again

Brendon Hartley will remain with Scuderia Toro Rosso for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix after a solid Formula 1 debut in Austin on Sunday, with Daniil Kvyat being dropped once again.

Porsche factory driver Hartley was drafted in by Toro Rosso to race in the United States Grand Prix after Pierre Gasly was ruled out due to a clash with Super Formula at Suzuka.

Kvyat returned after two races on the bench following Carlos Sainz Jr.’s move up to Renault, taking P10, with neither driver being clear on what future plans were for the final three races of the season.

In a short release on Monday, Toro Rosso confirmed that Gasly would return to his seat for Mexico, with Hartley being retained.

Hartley finished 13th on debut for Toro Rosso in his maiden single-seater race for over five years, having only driven the team’s STR12 F1 car for the first time in Friday practice.

The New Zealander is free to race in all of the remaining three grands prix this season due to the lack of clashes with his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments with Porsche.

Were he to finish the year with Toro Rosso, though, it would form a seven-week run of consecutive races for Hartley between F1 and WEC.

The team is unable to field any new drivers this year after already hitting the season limit of four, with Kvyat originally being planned to see out the year with Gasly before the Super Formula issue arose.

Hartley’s presence adds momentum to him being in contention for a 2018 F1 seat with the team, while Kvyat’s latest demotion could mark the end of his time under Red Bull’s umbrella.

The Russian called his weekend in Austin “perfect” as he took one point for P10 following two races out and missing FP1, but it was not enough to convince Toro Rosso to keep him in the seat for Mexico.

Follow @LukeSmithF1