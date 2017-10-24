Harcus (next to trophy, right side) stays with Andretti. Photo: IndyCar

New driver horizon for ‘Ziggy’ Harcus as Sato heads to RLL

By Kyle LavigneOct 24, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’ll be another new driver for Andretti Autosport race strategist Paul “Ziggy” Harcus to work with in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

After just one year working with Takuma Sato during the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, he will not follow Sato to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2018. Sato, who signed with RLL earlier in the year, won the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and contested his best year in IndyCar to date with Harcus on top of the pit stand this year.

The Andretti crew was on site with Sato at last week’s face unveil on the Borg-Warner Trophy in Indianapolis.

Harcus, who is staying at Andretti Autosport, did not indicate which of the team’s four drivers he’ll be working with next year. However, with Zach Veach taking the spot vacated by Sato, Harcus being assigned to mentor the young driver and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race winner is a strong possibility.

“We don’t like to change to make a change, but we’ll see with the mechanics, and engineering,” Harcus told NBC Sports about any potential shakeups in the Andretti crew.

“Just because Zach’s new doesn’t mean he will get worst of the lot. He could be our next generation. You never know. There’s a good possibility I might be with Zach. If they move it around, I go with it.”

Harcus also added that Veach has made a good first impression and if he is assigned to work with him, he is confident that they’ll work well together.

And in spite of Veach’s small frame, Harcus emphasized he could still find success, using Sato –  who at 5’5″ is just barely taller than Veach – as a reference point.

“Here’s another tiny little guy, just like Taku… and I’m not exactly a giant!” Harcus quipped. “But I’ve always liked (Zach). Nice guy to work with. Pleasant, polite, knows how to win.

“You doubt if he’s the size to win the Indy 500 but look (at Sato) right herein front of you – here’s the proof.”

Andretti Autosport won’t be able to test until the new year, when team testing opens up for 2018 after the manufacturer testing concludes.

Nissan announces Formula E effort from 2018

Photo: NISMO
By Tony DiZinnoOct 24, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Add Nissan to the list of manufacturers competing in the FIA Formula E Championship. Nissan will enter from season five in 2018, and more importantly, become the first Japanese manufacturer (ahead of Toyota, Honda and Mazda) to enter the electric open-wheel series.

The NISMO release is below.


Nissan will become the first Japanese automotive brand to compete in the all-electric FIA Formula E racing championship starting in 2018.

The move to participate in the growing Formula E series gives Nissan a highly visible global platform from which to spread the message of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – the company’s three-pillar strategy to redefine how its vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society.

“As the ultimate expression of the thrill of instant acceleration and agile handling that’s at the heart of Nissan zero-emission driving, Nissan is going to electrify the Formula E championship,” said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and battery business, and chairman of Nissan’s management committee for Japan, Asia and Oceania.

“Nissan will be the first Japanese brand to enter this growing championship, bringing our long history of motorsports success to the Formula E grid. It will give us a global platform for bringing our pioneering Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy to a new generation of racing fans.”

Nissan cemented its position as the leading mass-market zero-emission brand with last month’s unveiling of the new Nissan LEAF. The second generation of the five-door all-electric vehicle is packed with ingenious technology that embraces the early steps of advanced driver assistance.

The new LEAF replaces the first-generation model, which pioneered accessible zero-emission mobility with its launch in 2010. Nissan has sold more than 280,000 LEAFs globally, making it the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. LEAF customers have driven more than 3.5 billion zero-emission kilometers combined.

“Nissan’s DNA is rich in innovation in electric mobility, not to mention a long history of success in motorsports,” added Schillaci. “It makes sense that we bring these two core elements together by competing in Formula E.”

Launched in 2014, the FIA Formula E championship is a global racing series where teams and manufacturers compete with all-electric powertrains on street circuits set up in major urban centers around the world.

“To have a name like Nissan coming on board is a momentous day for the series,” said Alejandro Agag, the founder & CEO of Formula E.

“Not only is it great to welcome a new manufacturer to the Formula E family – it’s great to see our first Japanese manufacturer entering the frame, showing truly how global the electric revolution is. Japan is a country at the forefront of new technologies, with one of the biggest followings of Formula E. The shift toward sustainable mobility is in motion, and it’s unstoppable. I look forward to seeing the Nissan logo adorned on the new-look cars for season five.”

Nissan will compete from season five, which is expected to begin in late 2018, when the all-electric championship will introduce new chassis and battery specifications.

The company will work with its partner Renault to leverage expertise and development already available, in keeping with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi automotive partnership’s focus on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness.

Season four of Formula E begins this December and runs until July. The global championship visits key venues including Hong Kong, Berlin, Paris, New York and Montreal.

Further information about Nissan’s participation will be available closer to season five.