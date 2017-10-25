Photo courtesy of IMSA

IMSA: Motul jumping in with big plans, significant optimism for 2018

By Tony DiZinnoOct 25, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT
Several partnership announcements revealed during Motul Petit Le Mans weekend perhaps didn’t get as much attention or coverage as they might have had they been revealed prior to or after the weekend. Alas, they’re still worth noting and exploring a bit more.

One of them was Motul, confirmed as the “Official Motor Oil” of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge from 2018.

Motul’s lineage in endurance racing dates back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1950s, and Motul has been active in other forms of motorsport mainly across Europe in recent years.

It hasn’t made as big of a leap into the North American market and the new partnership with IMSA is one where the company is keen to expand its presence here.

“We look at the quality of a championship, and whatever support there is from factories,” Motul USA president Guillame Pailleret told NBC Sports at Petit Le Mans.

“There are not many other series in America with this many factories or companies. There’s 15 to 19 at least, and it’s tremendous. We’re a small company. We’re not an oil company; we focus on performance lubricants. So the range of brands here is a big opportunity for us.”

Within the agreement, Motul has the entitlement rights for the Motul Pole Award for the WeatherTech Championship Prototype (P) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes, as well as all Continental Tire Challenge classes which includes cars eligible for the award running two Motul decals.

In addition to its entitlement of the Motul Petit Le Mans and overall partnership with Road Atlanta, Motul has established partnerships with seven additional WeatherTech Championship venues and events.

Having the title sponsor branding at Petit Le Mans, a race that celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, was Motul’s first proper arrival from an activation standpoint. Petit Le Mans has not enjoyed as much consistency in its title sponsorship role as have the 36 Hours of Florida races, with Rolex (Daytona) and Mobil 1 (Sebring) both entrenched in their roles.

“It’s thrilling really. We’re so proud and honored. It’s a huge deal for us,” Pailleret said.

“As we talked about before, it’s about what are we going to do with it? We’re committed to drive it as much as possible.

“It’s endurance racing… it’s a very different type of environment because there is so much pressure on all the competitors for such a long time. What we can take out of it for us, is the content we can’t see anywhere else. This is why we started in Le Mans in the ‘50s.”

So what, in fact, are Motul’s plans beyond the obvious? Pailleret explains what the company is trying to accomplish within IMSA, a series the company feels is on the rise.

“We’re going to try to activate as much as we can for all races of the calendar. That’s a big deal; it requires a lot of resources. We want to do it right,” he said.

“The second goal is to take it at a consumer level. The goal is to put IMSA and Motul at the consumer level, not just at the trade level.

“We have this weekend, about 200 customers coming from 70 different countries. Just like with Michelin, what we’re doing here isn’t just for North America, but also globally.”

Motul signage in the backdrop of a big crowd pre-grid. Photo courtesy of IMSA

Pailleret also said the education of Motul for a U.S. audience will be key, and he elaborated on the difference between pure motor oil and performance lubricants. Oil is something that isn’t a glamorous topic, per se, but it’s amazing how oil selections can enhance performance within the automotive and motorsports industries.

“It’s really amazing, you touched on a very interesting point,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that work with mechanics, and that don’t know anything about oil, so it’s a challenge. It’s the second biggest challenge we have.

“The first is to get the brand name out there. It’s kind of what we’re doing here. The second is to help our customers understand what oil is all about. It’s a tough challenge to educate, but that’s what we are working on.”

Perhaps the most humorous part of the announcement at Petit Le Mans was that the North American series had back-to-back announcements from French companies, with Motul and Michelin revealing their expanded IMSA plans in the same time frame.

Add in Onroak Automotive, the French outfit but which also has a U.S. arm, which also had one of its Ligier JS P3 show cars present as part of the D3+Transformers Racing team announcement, and you could be forgiven for thinking the Circuit de La Sarthe had voyaged from Le Mans to Braselton, Ga.

“I never thought about (all the French connections) until I met the Ligier and Michelin guys!” Pailleret laughed. “I don’t think of us as being French… although I can’t deny my accent!

“Yes we happen to be here and happen to be French, but the key for us is making it more into North America.”

Ferrari’s fast F1 start reduced to late-season flop

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Ferrari began the Formula One season with a furious start. A decade removed from its last season championship, the chase with Mercedes was finally on and Sebastian Vettel was taking the fight to Lewis Hamilton.

Then came a crash in Singapore. A spark plug problem in Japan.

By the final laps of Hamilton’s victory at the U.S. Grand Prix last weekend, Vettel was just a red blur in the Mercedes rear view mirror. Again.

And by finishing second in a race it had to win, Ferrari’s season-opening roar has been reduced to a shrug and pouted lips, all but crushed by Hamilton’s second-half surge of checkered flags.

“There was no real secret other than they were quicker than us,” Vettel said. “Whoever is faster usually has a good chance of winning … We tried to fight. At least that was better than other races when we didn’t have a chance.”

Mathematically, Vettel could still win the title for the Italian team if Hamilton has a three-race collapse of epic proportions, starting this weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix. But Hamilton has scored points in every race this season and hasn’t missed a podium since the race in Hungary back on July 30.

If Hamilton finishes fifth or higher in Mexico City, he will claim his 10th win of the season, his third season championship in four years and his fourth overall, matching the four Vettel won with Red Bull from 2010-2013.

Despite Ferrari’s status as Formula One’s richest and most popular team, it hasn’t won a driver’s championship since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 or a constructor’s title since 2008. This season’s constructor’s title has already gone to Mercedes, clinched last weekend in Texas despite Vettel and Raikkonen finishing 2-3.

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 22: Top three finishers Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP, Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari and James Allison, Technical Director at Mercedes GP celebrate on the podium during the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene has tried to keep a fighter’s attitude.

“We will continue to fight to the very last corner of the final race,” he said.

This season’s disappointment might hurt more than some previous failures. No one was close to Ferrari in the first two seasons after the hybrid engine change. And this wasn’t the flop of 2016 when Ferrari didn’t win a race after seeing big gains the previous year. This was grabbing the lead by the throat and letting it go.

With a surge in power and technical rules changes the cars, Ferrari began this year believing it had the muscle to trade blows with Mercedes. Vettel landed wins in Australia and Bahrain in the first three races. The high point came on the French Riviera when Vettel captured the jewel of the season by winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

The cracks began in June when Vettel rammed into the back of Hamilton while under a safety during the race in Azerbaijan. The Ferrari then pulled alongside and bumped Hamilton again. The move destroyed any friendly veneer on a rivalry that quickly heated up in Mercedes’ favor.

Vettel’s last win came in Hungary. Hamilton took the season lead for the championship two races later in Italy and then came the Asian collapse that has come to define Ferrari’s season.

In Singapore, Vettel was in pole position and Hamilton started in fifth simply hoping to limit the damage in a race Ferrari was primed to win.

Instead, Vettel undid himself. In a bizarre starting bolt across the track to block Red Bull’s Max Verstappen into the first turn, Vettel instead caused a crash that took out himself, Verstappen and Raikkonen. Hamilton zipped through, won the race and has held the lead in the title chase ever since.

Engine problems had Vettel starting near the back in Malaysia. A brilliant drive to fourth still left him losing more points to winner Hamilton. The crusher came in Japan, when Vettel’s race ended on the first lap because of the spark plug.

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 22: Sergio Marchionne, CEO of FIAT and Chairman of Ferrari talks to the media in the Paddock before the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“The things that have happened in the last three Asia races have really been a collection of the most unfortunate events,” Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne said.

Marchionne said he doesn’t expect team overhaul ahead of 2018.

“We need to win, that’s the most important thing. I don’t think it’s attributable to a single guy,” Marchionne said.

Vettel trails Hamilton by 66 points heading into Mexico and he knows his rival is poised for another title. Vettel seemed resigned to that likelihood in Texas. He briefly held the lead out of the start, but quickly surrendered it when Hamilton made an easy pass on lap six. Instead of blocking Hamilton to at least take the fight to him, he let him go.

“I was a little surprised Sebastian didn’t defend more,” Hamilton said. “I would have.”

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org