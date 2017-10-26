Brendon Hartley picks No. 28 as permanent F1 number

Brendon Hartley will race with No. 28 in Formula 1 from this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix onwards as his bid for a full-season drive with Toro Rosso in 2018 gathers steam.
Porsche LMP1 driver Hartley joined Toro Rosso to make his F1 debut last weekend in Austin, Texas after the team was forced to find a replacement for Pierre Gasly, who was tied up with Super Formula duties in Japan.
Hartley put in a solid display en route to 13th in his first single-seater race since 2012, earning himself a recall for Mexico, with Gasly returning in place of Daniil Kvyat, who will not return to the team.
Hartley raced with Toro Rosso’s assigned reserve number, No. 39, on debut in Austin, but will now switch to No. 28 for Mexico as his new permanent car number. No. 28 was last used in F1 by British racer Will Stevens, who raced full-time with Manor through 2015.
“I’m so excited to head to Mexico for my second Formula 1 Grand Prix. It was a steep learning curve in Austin last week, so I’m looking forward to putting some of the lessons learned into practice this weekend here in Mexico,” Hartley said in Toro Rosso’s race preview.
“It’s a tricky venue for the engineers, as the high altitude plays havoc on downforce and cooling, but from a driving point of view it’s a great track and one I really enjoy.”
Hartley has tasted success at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City before, having won the six-hour FIA World Endurance Championship race in both 2016 and 2017 with Porsche.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed in an interview earlier this week that Hartley would be locked in for the remainder of the season, with the New Zealander appearing to be closing in on a full-season seat in 2018.
Hartley had been set to move into the Verizon IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing next year, only for the team to announce on Wednesday it had signed 2016 Rookie of the Year Ed Jones from Dale Coyne Racing to partner Scott Dixon.
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff says there can be no letting up from the German team heading into this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix despite strong odds of completing a sweep of world titles for the fourth year in a row on Sunday.
Mercedes wrapped up its fourth consecutive constructors’ championship at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton moving into a 66-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings after taking his ninth win of the year.
Hamilton will secure the drivers’ title with by finishing fifth or higher through any of the final three races of the season, making him likely to clinch the crown in Mexico City on Sunday over Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel.
Despite the favorable odds, Wolff stressed in his pre-race preview that Mercedes must not and will not relent in its fight with Ferrari and Red Bull at the front of the pack, particularly at a circuit that could suit its rivals.
“Although the constructors’ title is now secure, we are only halfway to hitting our objectives for the season. When we set our targets at the start of the year, it was to become the only team to win both championships across a major regulation change,” Wolff said.
“We now have to complete that job with Lewis, who is in the best possible position with three races remaining. We know that anything can happen in this sport, and that the tables can be turned on you very quickly.
“So there will be no let off in our vigilance and attention to detail in these final rounds. We will be racing to win.
“Our target may be clear – but it will not be easy to achieve this weekend in Mexico. This is an unusual circuit where the cars run at maximum downforce owing to the high altitude.
“Some of our most difficult weekends this season have come with the car running at maximum downforce, so we expect a tough and close-fought battle with both Ferrari and Red Bull.
“It will be important to be at the very top of our game if we want to get the job done.”