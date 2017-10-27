Getty Images

Bottas tops opening Mexican GP practice, Celis crashes out

By Luke SmithOct 27, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT
Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes to a one-two finish in first practice for the Mexican Grand Prix, beating Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton by four-tenths of a second on Friday morning at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Bottas and Hamilton arrived in Mexico off the back of clinching Mercedes its fourth straight constructors’ title last Sunday in Austin, but were tipped to face a sterner test due to the high-downforce setup required for this weekend given the high altitude levels.

Bottas was able to make a strong start to the weekend regardless, topping his first FP1 since the British Grand Prix back in July with a fastest time of 1:17.824 on Friday morning.

The Finn was followed by Hamilton in P2, four-tenths of a second further back, although Mercedes was the only front-running team to go out on the ultra-soft compound tire.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo slotted into P3 and P4 respectively, half a second off Bottas’ time. Verstappen was limited to just 16 laps after Red Bull boxed him early, putting the car up on jacks in order to make a number of setup changes, as per the team.

F1 title outsider Sebastian Vettel wound up fifth for Ferrari, seven-tenths of a second down on Bottas, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen taking sixth overall.

Flying the flag for Mexico on home soil this weekend, Sergio Perez made a good start to the weekend by finishing seventh overall as the leading midfielder.

However, teammate for the session Alfonso Celis Jr. had a more troubled homecoming, crashing out at the final corner and causing a red flag stoppage, as well as a decent amount of damage to the car that will go back to Esteban Ocon for the rest of the weekend.

Fernando Alonso led McLaren’s charge in P8 as teammate Stoffel Vandoorne completed just three laps due to an engine issue, while Felipe Massa and Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10.

FP1 in Mexico also saw Antonio Giovinazzi (Haas), Charles Leclerc (Sauber) and Sean Gelael (Toro Rosso) all enjoy run-outs, taking positions 15th to 17th respectively, while Brendon Hartley’s session was cut short after a hydraulic leak.

FP2 takes place at 3pm ET later today in Mexico, live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Wehrlein not yet exploring options outside F1 for 2018

By Luke SmithOct 27, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
Pascal Wehrlein says he is not yet exploring options outside of Formula 1 for 2018, and that he hopes to make progress with his future plans in the near future.

Mercedes youngster Wehrlein moved into F1 with Manor in 2016 before switching to Sauber for the current season, scoring all five of its points through 2017.

The German driver looks set to leave the team at the end of the year, though, after it signed an enhanced technical partnership with Ferrari for 2018 that should see Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc take a seat.

The team’s second drive looks to be between Antonio Giovinazzi and the incumbent Marcus Ericsson, leaving Wehrlein looking elsewhere for a role.

Williams seems to be the only possible place Wehrlein could land in F1 next year, although the team is also considering Paul di Resta and Robert Kubica as potential replacements for Felipe Massa, and questions also remain over a requirement from sponsor Martini to field a driver over the age of 25 alongside 18-year-old Lance Stroll.

Asked about his future on Thursday ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Wehrlein said that while he was yet to get any firm decisions made, he hoped progress could be made soon.

“No news yet on this side, but I hope there are some discussions going on for next year, and I hope we can fix something soon,” Wehrlein said.

“I have no deadline, no. The last two years it was always quite late.

“I just hope we can find something and sign a contract for next year and I would be happy.”

When asked if he was considering seats outside F1, Wehrlein said: “I’m not looking outside yet.”

Wehrlein has been linked with a possible return to DTM with Mercedes, with whom he won the title in 2015, after a seat was freed up by Robert Wickens following his switch to the Verizon IndyCar Series with Schimdt Peterson Motorsports for 2018.

While Mercedes will be leaving DTM at the end of next year, it could give Wehrlein an option to follow the German marque into Formula E from 2019 should he wish to keep an interest in single-seaters.