Lally comes ‘home’ to Magnus Racing for 2018

Andy Lally’s one-year move to the Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 program produced the new GT3 car’s first two wins and several podiums, but he’ll be back with Magnus Racing in 2018.

Lally was a Magnus regular from 2012 through 2016, with a number of accolades achieved including: its first win in the 50th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a Brickyard win, Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup titles and 2014 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and 2016 Daytona wins.

“I couldn’t be happier to return to my family at Magnus,” Lally said. “Some of my best memories in my career are with the team, and it’s great to return with them in 2018. I would really like to express my gratitude to Michael Shank Racing and HPD for a tremendous 2017, and it was not an easy decision to return to John Potter and everyone at Magnus, but it felt like the right move. There’s a lot in motion right now, but I believe we’ll immediately be in a position to contend, and I’m excited to get the season going.”

Lally is the second Shank driver to have found another slot next year, Jeff Segal having been confirmed as a fourth driver for the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Scuderia Corsa alongside that car’s new full-season pairing of Alessandro Balzan and Cooper MacNeil, and third driver Gunnar Jeannette. Katherine Legge may return to the Shank Acura program and Ozz Negri, a Shank lifer, is sorting out his 2018 plans at the moment as well.

Magnus hasn’t formally confirmed which series it will compete in next year, but it’s anticipated to move back to IMSA competition after a one-year sojourn to Pirelli World Challenge per Sportscar365 and other sources to NBC Sports. If the California 8 Hours was Magnus’ PWC swan song, it was a good one, as the Audi Sport Team Magnus lineup won it with Pierre Kaffer, Markus Winkelhock and Kelvin van der Linde.

“It’s great to have Andy back with the team,” stated Magnus Racing team owner John Potter. “The relationship between Andy and our team has always been strong, and we’re thrilled to see him return for 2018. The extent of our program is still a work in progress, but it’s a great testament to our organization that Andy is willing to return after having a strong 2017, and we’re thrilled to have him. The specifics of next year are still a work in progress, but we’re excited to secure a major piece of the puzzle.”

