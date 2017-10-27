NBCSN’s Bell’s insights on a crazy week of IndyCar news

NBCSN Verizon IndyCar Series analyst Townsend Bell joined The Marshall Pruett Podcast this week to recap a rather busy week of IndyCar news, funny considering we’re in late October and there’s not any actual racing coming up (testing not included).

With Ed Jones’ appointment at Chip Ganassi Racing, Conor Daly’s getting let go from A.J. Foyt Enterprises and a handful of other nuggets, there was plenty Bell weighed in on in an engaging 90-plus minute conversation.

On Jones, Bell said, “I love that news. Was I surprised? Absolutely… but I was pleasantly surprised. He really did everything right as a rookie with a small resource team. Frankly I can’t think of a mistake Ed Jones made on track.”

How Jones got the opportunity came in large part following the strong speculation that Brendon Hartley was headed for that seat, but has instead been provided a fresh chance in Formula 1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso. Bell, who’s highly regarded for his business acumen, explained this side of the sport.

“Frankly that’s the business side of the sport. I believe in every business that happens every day of the week,” Bell said. “If there was a contract, and if it was signed, there could have been language that gave him an out if a Formula 1 opportunity materialized. And if I was advising a driver like Hartley I would have encouraged and asked for that language, because of that possibility.”

About Daly’s being dropped, Bell made an interesting point and it’s one we’ve made on NBCSports.com before. Daly’s half season of Indy Lights in 2011, when he alternated racing in America and in Europe in GP3, meant he didn’t have a proper oval education in the open-wheel ladder system until he got to IndyCar.

“He didn’t get the oval education that a Spencer Pigot, Ed Jones, Kyle Kaiser, Jack Harvey, etc. did,” Bell explained. “So he was learning ovals for the first time in IndyCar… no different than Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Justin Wilson… it takes a few years! I don’t think we talk enough about how that’s a fact of life. The one driver recently that’s shown up and been sensational on ovals is Fernando Alonso…. So there you go. And he’s a two-time World Champion.”

Bell expressed interest in Daly and RC Enerson slotting into the remaining vacancies still on the grid at Dale Coyne Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing for 2018, “not because they’re American, but I think they’re the two most qualified guys to deliver.”

“RC is a name that unfortunately fell off the scene but he delivered in a big way, much like Ed Jones, and frankly I think (was) a little more impressive with what he did in those three races in 2016. I’d love to see that guy get a shot,” Bell said of Enerson.

The full podcast, some 90 minutes long, is embedded below.