Photo: IndyCar

NBCSN’s Bell’s insights on a crazy week of IndyCar news

By Tony DiZinnoOct 27, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN Verizon IndyCar Series analyst Townsend Bell joined The Marshall Pruett Podcast this week to recap a rather busy week of IndyCar news, funny considering we’re in late October and there’s not any actual racing coming up (testing not included).

With Ed Jones’ appointment at Chip Ganassi Racing, Conor Daly’s getting let go from A.J. Foyt Enterprises and a handful of other nuggets, there was plenty Bell weighed in on in an engaging 90-plus minute conversation.

On Jones, Bell said, “I love that news. Was I surprised? Absolutely… but I was pleasantly surprised. He really did everything right as a rookie with a small resource team. Frankly I can’t think of a mistake Ed Jones made on track.”

How Jones got the opportunity came in large part following the strong speculation that Brendon Hartley was headed for that seat, but has instead been provided a fresh chance in Formula 1 with Scuderia Toro Rosso. Bell, who’s highly regarded for his business acumen, explained this side of the sport.

“Frankly that’s the business side of the sport. I believe in every business that happens every day of the week,” Bell said. “If there was a contract, and if it was signed, there could have been language that gave him an out if a Formula 1 opportunity materialized. And if I was advising a driver like Hartley I would have encouraged and asked for that language, because of that possibility.”

About Daly’s being dropped, Bell made an interesting point and it’s one we’ve made on NBCSports.com before. Daly’s half season of Indy Lights in 2011, when he alternated racing in America and in Europe in GP3, meant he didn’t have a proper oval education in the open-wheel ladder system until he got to IndyCar.

“He didn’t get the oval education that a Spencer Pigot, Ed Jones, Kyle Kaiser, Jack Harvey, etc. did,” Bell explained. “So he was learning ovals for the first time in IndyCar… no different than Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Justin Wilson… it takes a few years! I don’t think we talk enough about how that’s a fact of life. The one driver recently that’s shown up and been sensational on ovals is Fernando Alonso…. So there you go. And he’s a two-time World Champion.”

Bell expressed interest in Daly and RC Enerson slotting into the remaining vacancies still on the grid at Dale Coyne Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing for 2018, “not because they’re American, but I think they’re the two most qualified guys to deliver.”

“RC is a name that unfortunately fell off the scene but he delivered in a big way, much like Ed Jones, and frankly I think (was) a little more impressive with what he did in those three races in 2016. I’d love to see that guy get a shot,” Bell said of Enerson.

The full podcast, some 90 minutes long, is embedded below.

Wehrlein not yet exploring options outside F1 for 2018

Getty Images
By Luke SmithOct 27, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pascal Wehrlein says he is not yet exploring options outside of Formula 1 for 2018, and that he hopes to make progress with his future plans in the near future.

Mercedes youngster Wehrlein moved into F1 with Manor in 2016 before switching to Sauber for the current season, scoring all five of its points through 2017.

The German driver looks set to leave the team at the end of the year, though, after it signed an enhanced technical partnership with Ferrari for 2018 that should see Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc take a seat.

The team’s second drive looks to be between Antonio Giovinazzi and the incumbent Marcus Ericsson, leaving Wehrlein looking elsewhere for a role.

Williams seems to be the only possible place Wehrlein could land in F1 next year, although the team is also considering Paul di Resta and Robert Kubica as potential replacements for Felipe Massa, and questions also remain over a requirement from sponsor Martini to field a driver over the age of 25 alongside 18-year-old Lance Stroll.

Asked about his future on Thursday ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Wehrlein said that while he was yet to get any firm decisions made, he hoped progress could be made soon.

“No news yet on this side, but I hope there are some discussions going on for next year, and I hope we can fix something soon,” Wehrlein said.

“I have no deadline, no. The last two years it was always quite late.

“I just hope we can find something and sign a contract for next year and I would be happy.”

When asked if he was considering seats outside F1, Wehrlein said: “I’m not looking outside yet.”

Wehrlein has been linked with a possible return to DTM with Mercedes, with whom he won the title in 2015, after a seat was freed up by Robert Wickens following his switch to the Verizon IndyCar Series with Schimdt Peterson Motorsports for 2018.

While Mercedes will be leaving DTM at the end of next year, it could give Wehrlein an option to follow the German marque into Formula E from 2019 should he wish to keep an interest in single-seaters.