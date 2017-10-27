Perez keen on future Rolex 24 at Daytona appearance

Sergio Perez would like to enter the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the future after getting a taste for the sports car event earlier last year when watching his brother race.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso announced on Thursday he would be entering this year’s race at Daytona with United Autosports, acting as his first foray into sports car racing ahead of a possible shot at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future.

Alonso is one of the most active drivers in F1 engaging with other championships, leading to questions for his peers about possibly wanting to race at Daytona in the future.

Perez said he was keen to appear in the Rolex 24 someday, having attended last year’s race to see his brother, Antonio Perez, on-track.

“I think it’s good experience,” Perez said. “Obviously, Fernando is wanting to experience that route a lot, with Indy, the 24 Hours and probably he might think of Le Mans.

“I think it’s a great, you know. I think it’s a great experience. It’s one of those races that you would like to do at some point.

“I went there actually last year to see my brother. He did the race the 24 Hours in Daytona, and it’s an amazing race and an amazing venue.

“It’s one race that I definitely want to do at some point in my career.”

While no other drivers openly expressed their interest in Daytona, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen said he would consider doing a sports car race someday, but only alongside his father, ex-F1 racer Jos.

“Of course the first priority is to stay as long as possible in F1, but if I like it then maybe I will do it, but I only want to do it with my dad,” Verstappen said.

“I think after F1 to get the same sensation is really hard, so I try to do that as long as possible.”

