Will Power’s new apparel embraces the ‘double birds’ meme

So 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series champion Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, has done quite a lot on track over the course of his 12-plus years in the series dating to his 2005 debut on home soil at Surfers Paradise, Australia.
But where Power created his biggest viral moment of his career came during IndyCar’s lone trip back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in August 2011, when the race restarted on an oval on a wet track and a number of spins followed.
Power famously threw the “double birds” at INDYCAR Race Control to express his displeasure with the decision. The salute went viral and has been something that’s been a running joke in IndyCar circles ever since.
So, when you’ve got the meme in hand, why not embrace it?
New Power apparel as done by Styled Aesthetic (profiled earlier here this year) features a Power “double birds” T-shirt, linked below.
Beyond that, there’s also “Aussie Wheel Man” T-shirts in both men’s and ladies. The full link is here.
Fun stuff during a slow period of the IndyCar offseason. Power has tested the new 2018 Dallara universal body kit at both Road America and Phoenix, and is currently on holiday.