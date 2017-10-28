Arrivabene dismisses need for ‘revolution’ at Ferrari after collapse

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Maurizio Arrivabene feels there is no need for a “revolution” at Maranello despite the recent collapse that has seen Mercedes close in on winning both championships in 2017.

Ferrari took to the overhauled technical regulations for 2017 well, boasting the fastest car in pre-season and through the opening stint of the year, with Sebastian Vettel enjoying a healthy lead in the drivers’ championship at one stage.

Recent reliability struggles and a failure to out-develop Mercedes has seen Ferrari collapse in the last two months. Its defeat in the constructors’ championship was confirmed last weekend in Austin, while Vettel is poised to lose out in the drivers’ title race to Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The recent dip in form has led to questions about Arrivabene’s future and the existing team structure in Ferrari, but the team boss does not believe there is any need for a drastic overhaul at Maranello.

“It’s a question sometimes of adjustment. It’s not a question of revolution, it’s a question of adjustment,” Arrivabene said.

“This year we paid a heavy fee for detail and I said we need to be a bit more focused on the processes. We need to be more focused in other areas but the good positive is that this is a team that is not giving up and it’s learning from mistakes.

“It’s a team that is fully committed, not only for next year but even for the next three races because as I’ve said many many times, we like to fight until the last lap, the last race, the last lap and the last turn.”

Both Vettel and Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne had offered their support to Arrivabene in recent weeks, but doubt remains over the long-term future of the team boss as Ferrari’s wait for a world title prepares to enter a second decade.

Follow @LukeSmithF1