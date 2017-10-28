Grosjean playing catch-up in Mexico after missing FP1, FP2 tire issue

Romain Grosjean made no secret of his frustration after a difficult Friday of Formula 1 practice running in Mexico that saw him complete just three laps for Haas.

Grosjean was forced to sit out FP1 so that Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi could enter the session as part of his development program, and then suffered a left-rear tire blowout in FP2 that caused damage to his car, ending his session after just three laps.

“The car was very on the nose on the lap I did. I really struggled with the rear end. Initially, I didn’t know what was happening – if we had too much aero balance or just didn’t get the setup right,” Grosjean said.

“I had that spin that I wasn’t expecting, and then I saw the tire flying apart. I don’t know which came first, the eggs or the chicken, but it felt pretty strange on that lap.”

The setbacks have left Grosjean in need of a productive final practice on Saturday morning, with just one hour of running left before qualifying.

“We need to get some laps tomorrow, but we’re never going to get a long run. Clearly you shoot yourself in the foot when you’ve got a Friday when you don’t drive in FP1 and FP2,” Grosjean said.

“Again, we’ll try to do our best for tomorrow. I believe we’ve got two sets of ultra-softs to prepare for qualifying in FP3. From there, we’re just going to guess what we need for the race.”

