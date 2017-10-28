No further action from stewards over Verstappen-Bottas incident

Max Verstappen has kept his second-place starting position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after the Formula 1 stewards in Mexico opted to take no further action over an alleged block on Valtteri Bottas during qualifying.

Verstappen backed off during a lap at the start of Q3 in order to find a gap and work his tires, moving to the left-hand side of the circuit heading into the Foro Sol stadium section of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Mercedes’ Bottas remained on a flying lap and came across Verstappen, peeling to the right-hand side of the circuit as per the racing line before locking up and going deep at the next corner.

Bottas immediately returned to the pits, feeling Verstappen had ruined his lap, and the stewards quickly confirmed they would be investigating the Red Bull driver after the session.

Verstappen made clear talking to NBCSN after qualifying he felt he had done nothing wrong, and was soon whisked away to state his case before the FIA stewards in Mexico.

After hearing from Verstappen and Bottas, the stewards confirmed they would be taking no action over the incident, leaving the result from qualifying intact.

“The driver of Car 33 was clearly aware from the team radio and using his mirrors that Car 77 was approaching on a hot lap,” a statement from the stewards reads.

“He moved from the racing line on the exit of Turn 12 to avoid impeding Car 77. The driver of Car 33 did move slowly from the racing line which could have affected Car 77, but the stewards do not consider this as impeding.”

