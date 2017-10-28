Verstappen edges clear in Mexico FP3 with Hamilton, Vettel close

Max Verstappen edged clear of the field in the final Formula 1 practice session ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix as just one-tenth of a second covered the top three teams on Saturday morning at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Verstappen followed up Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo’s charge to P1 in FP2 by leading the way in FP3, turning in a fastest lap time of 1:17.113 in the final session ahead of qualifying later today.
Verstappen’s time gave him an edge of just 0.075 seconds over Hamilton, who finished second for Mercedes, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was just 0.117s off P1 in third place.
The fight for pole looks poised to extend beyond the leading trio from final practice as Valtteri Bottas took fourth for Mercedes ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen, with the latter taking P6 despite being just four-tenths back from Verstappen at the front.
Force India stamped its authority on the fight to lead the midfield heading into qualifying as Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon finished seventh and eighth respectively, but the team looks set to be run close by Renault, who took P9 and P10 with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hulkenberg.
Romain Grosjean was able to go some way to making up for his lost time on Friday, completing 22 laps for Haas, but compatriot Pierre Gasly was less fortunate in the Toro Rosso as he suffered an engine failure just minutes into the session.
Despite the team’s best efforts to get the car fixed to head back out, Gasly ultimately finished the session with just two laps on the board, meaning he will enter qualifying with a mere 12 tours of the track under his belt.
Qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 2pm ET today.
Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Maurizio Arrivabene feels there is no need for a “revolution” at Maranello despite the recent collapse that has seen Mercedes close in on winning both championships in 2017.
Ferrari took to the overhauled technical regulations for 2017 well, boasting the fastest car in pre-season and through the opening stint of the year, with Sebastian Vettel enjoying a healthy lead in the drivers’ championship at one stage.
Recent reliability struggles and a failure to out-develop Mercedes has seen Ferrari collapse in the last two months. Its defeat in the constructors’ championship was confirmed last weekend in Austin, while Vettel is poised to lose out in the drivers’ title race to Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.
The recent dip in form has led to questions about Arrivabene’s future and the existing team structure in Ferrari, but the team boss does not believe there is any need for a drastic overhaul at Maranello.
“It’s a question sometimes of adjustment. It’s not a question of revolution, it’s a question of adjustment,” Arrivabene said.
“This year we paid a heavy fee for detail and I said we need to be a bit more focused on the processes. We need to be more focused in other areas but the good positive is that this is a team that is not giving up and it’s learning from mistakes.
“It’s a team that is fully committed, not only for next year but even for the next three races because as I’ve said many many times, we like to fight until the last lap, the last race, the last lap and the last turn.”
Both Vettel and Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne had offered their support to Arrivabene in recent weeks, but doubt remains over the long-term future of the team boss as Ferrari’s wait for a world title prepares to enter a second decade.