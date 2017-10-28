Getty Images

Vettel ‘nearly lost the car’ on Mexico F1 pole lap

By Luke SmithOct 28, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastian Vettel admitted he came close to losing control of his Ferrari Formula 1 car during his charge to pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday after enjoying an emotional qualifying success at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Vettel produced a stunning final lap in Q3 to edge out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 0.085 seconds, denying the Dutchman the chance to break the record for being F1’s youngest ever pole-sitter.

“He was very quick in Q2, I don’t know where pulled that one from. We had to stretch, all of us,” Vettel said.

“It is very difficult around here because there’s not much running – the altitude has a different effect on the asphalt in terms of aging. It’s very slippy for all of us, easy to make a mistake and very difficult to find that limit and to understand where exactly it is.

“You can push, where you can’t and where you have to be careful and there he goes four-tenths quicker than everyone else… How do I do that?

“But I knew if I got the first sector together then I would have a better chance, and it worked just in the end so I was really happy with my first sector and I was able to build onto that.

“I had a moment at six, nearly lost the car, but managed to go through without any time loss and from there I felt really comfortable to push until the end.

“Obviously when I saw how much I was up crossing the line I knew that it would be close, it should be enough but I didn’t know what the others were doing as I guess the track improved a bit.

“But when I heard it was announced, yeah, I just exploded from inside the car.”

Vettel enters Sunday’s race 66 points behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton with 75 points left to play for this season, making confirmation of his title defeat likely in Mexico.

No further action from stewards over Verstappen-Bottas incident

Getty Images
By Luke SmithOct 28, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Max Verstappen has kept his second-place starting position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after the Formula 1 stewards in Mexico opted to take no further action over an alleged block on Valtteri Bottas during qualifying.

Verstappen backed off during a lap at the start of Q3 in order to find a gap and work his tires, moving to the left-hand side of the circuit heading into the Foro Sol stadium section of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Mercedes’ Bottas remained on a flying lap and came across Verstappen, peeling to the right-hand side of the circuit as per the racing line before locking up and going deep at the next corner.

Bottas immediately returned to the pits, feeling Verstappen had ruined his lap, and the stewards quickly confirmed they would be investigating the Red Bull driver after the session.

Verstappen made clear talking to NBCSN after qualifying he felt he had done nothing wrong, and was soon whisked away to state his case before the FIA stewards in Mexico.

After hearing from Verstappen and Bottas, the stewards confirmed they would be taking no action over the incident, leaving the result from qualifying intact.

“The driver of Car 33 was clearly aware from the team radio and using his mirrors that Car 77 was approaching on a hot lap,” a statement from the stewards reads.

“He moved from the racing line on the exit of Turn 12 to avoid impeding Car 77. The driver of Car 33 did move slowly from the racing line which could have affected Car 77, but the stewards do not consider this as impeding.”