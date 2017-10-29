Hamilton out to clinch F1 title in style with Mexico victory

Lewis Hamiton is aiming to clinch his fourth Formula 1 world title in style on Sunday by winning the Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton entered the weekend leading Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 66 points at the top of the drivers’ standings, needing a lead of just 50 after the race to be confirmed as 2017 world champion.

A top-five finish will be enough to deliver Hamilton the crown he lost to Nico Rosberg last year, with the Briton set to line up third in the grid after finishing behind Vettel and Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday – and he wants to seal the title in style.

“Pole position was the goal today, but it wasn’t meant to be. It was a difficult session and I think it was a difficult weekend overall,” Hamilton said.

“It is very slippery here, and some of the issues we have with the car are a little bit highlighted by that. I gave it everything I had, but the gap to the front was too big.

“Our long run pace is definitely better than our qualifying pace, so I’m not worried about that. But you need a big delta to overtake here, so track position is important.

“It is a long way down to Turn 1, so we should have some fun tomorrow. I’m hoping I’m able to move forward at the start. Afterwards it should be a one-stop strategy.

“The crowd looks incredible, there’s a lot of energy. It’s such a spectacle from above, I saw the camera from the helicopter. So winning here on Mexican soil would be pretty neat.”

The Mexican Grand Prix is live on NBC and the NBC Sports app from 2:30pm ET today.

