Ricciardo, Hartley drop back on Mexican GP grid after engine penalties

Daniel Ricciardo and Brendon Hartley will both drop back on the Formula 1 grid for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix (NBC, NBC Sports app from 2:30pm ET) after being hit with penalties for engine changes made since qualifying.

Ricciardo qualified P7 for Red Bull on Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after struggling to get to grips with his tires, prompting the team to consider taking a grid drop to gain additional power unit elements in light of his poor result.

The power unit changes were confirmed by the FIA technical delegate in his pre-race report, with Ricciardo taking a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H on his car, amounting to a 20-place drop.

Ricciardo will only serve nine places due to penalties for other drivers, with Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley also being confirmed for a grid drop following changes since qualifying where the New Zealander was sidelined by an issue in Q2.

Hartley also took a new ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H, meaning he will start 17th behind Ricciardo, with the already-penalized McLaren pair of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne following in 18th and 19th.

Toro Rosso also fitted Pierre Gasly’s car with a new turbocharger ahead of the race for a five-place grid penalty, although as the Frenchman failed to technically qualify and will start last anyway, it has no bearing on his grid position.

2017 Mexican Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull

3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

4. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

5. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

6. Esteban Ocon Force India

7. Nico Hulkenberg Renault

8. Carlos Sainz Jr. Renault

9. Sergio Perez Force India

10. Felipe Massa Williams

11. Lance Stroll Williams

12. Marcus Ericsson Sauber

13. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber

14. Kevin Magnussen Haas

15. Romain Grosjean Haas

16. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull

17. Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso

18. Fernando Alonso McLaren

19. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren

20. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso

