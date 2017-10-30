Hamilton: No plans to ‘do the easy thing’ like Rosberg and retire

By Tony DiZinnoOct 30, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton hasn’t had his old Mercedes AMG Petronas teammate and longtime rival since childhood, Nico Rosberg, to race this season for the first time since both entered Formula 1 more than a decade ago.

But Hamilton couldn’t resist poking the 2016 Formula 1 World Champion a bit when reflecting on his fourth title achieved on Sunday in Mexico.

“Obviously each year, I could do the easy thing like obviously Nico did which is just stop and retreat with these four titles,” Hamilton said during the post-race press conference.

“But I think there’s more in me, I think there’s more to come, more of a challenge, as there’s harder times ahead and I like that, I love that, that’s challenging.”

Rosberg’s shock retirement after winning the 2016 crown in Abu Dhabi last November turned the Formula 1 world on its head. Rosberg was a clear one-and-done in winning a title, emulating his father Keke and fulfilling his own childhood dream.

But Hamilton, who’s already made an assault on the record books over the course of his 11-year career with a record 72 pole positions and 62 race wins (second to Michael Schumacher’s 91), said he still has quite a bit more he wants to accomplish.

“I think, first and foremost, we all know how exceptional Michael (Schumacher) was and his records have lasted for so long and he will always… there’s one particular record which is going to be very hard for anyone to catch,” Hamilton said.

“Each year I don’t set a goal to make records. I have a goal of somehow… improving certain areas where you feel you could be better. I love racing, I love the… I’m different. I love my different qualities, compared to the others. That doesn’t mean they’re better or worse, I’m grateful for the qualities and the abilities I have in the car. It is very very crazy to think that I’ve matched certain records from people; weekend in, weekend out, someone tells me of a new record that I’ve crept up on, but there potentially many many more years to go.”

Hamilton’s life outside racing is just as notable for all the things he’s done and headlines he’s made, taking F1 to an arena far beyond the racetrack. His social media presence crafted over the last few years has generated as much attention as his on-track prowess. Those elements are as much a part of his legacy as what he’s done on track.

Still, although he’s won four titles, Hamilton still desires to go out on top – as Rosberg did last year – but with even more titles at his disposal. Schumacher holds the title record with seven World Championships, but Hamilton can equal second-placed Juan Manuel Fangio with five if he was to win the title again in 2018.

“Doing something different that helps you stand out, that really highlights your individuality I think is really important and that’s really something I’m working on, so I’ll continue to race while I love it.

“As I’ve said, I’ve enjoyed it this year more than ever. I do think about Jeez, it would be so nice at some stage just to live in one place, a lot more socializing, walking your dogs every day or surfing, whatever it is, but staying in one place for a period of time.

“But then I’m thinking there’s a lot of life to live beyond 40, there’s a lot to go and so the balance is: I can’t come back to Formula One, so there’s going to be a point in which OK, I’ve had enough.

“I’ve already been blessed and had such a wonderful time here in these ten years. Hopefully I have my place here and I’m going to continue to – whilst I’m at my best – continue to try and… and I want to go out on top so that’s my goal.”

Stroll, Magnussen, Ericsson stand out in midfield in Mexico

By Tony DiZinnoOct 30, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Three performances flew under the radar in the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday in the wake of Lewis Hamilton clinching the championship and Max Verstappen dominating the race.

Lance Stroll snuck up from 11th to sixth, his second-best result of the season for Williams, and moved ahead of teammate Felipe Massa into 10th in the driver’s championship with 40 points scored during his rookie season. The fact the result came on Stroll’s 19th birthday added to the savory day for the Canadian, and solidified Williams’ fifth place in the Constructor’s Championship on 76 points as the team scored for a seventh straight race.

Kevin Magnussen, like teammate Romain Grosjean, had a nightmare qualifying session for Haas with the two drivers only in 18th and 19th on the grid, promoted up a few spots owing to the bevy of grid penalties. But by keeping his nose clean and playing the strategy right, Magnussen made it into eighth, equaling his second-best result of the year for a third time this year. This also aids Haas’ quest to make it to seventh in the Constructor’s Championship with Renault having a double DNF. With two races remaining, Toro Rosso is sixth (53 points), Renault seventh (48) and Haas eighth (47).

Lastly Marcus Ericsson put in a barnstorming early drive, having been promoted to 12th on the grid for Sauber and then running solidly in the top-10 in the year-old Ferrari power unit for most of the first stint until the Virtual Safety Car period. A power unit issue put pause to the Swede’s potential first score of the year, and marked the second straight year Ericsson deserved a point in Mexico only to come up short. On a one-stop strategy special called by Sauber strategist Ruth Buscombe last year, Ericsson finished 11th here last year.

All three drivers reflected on the race when speaking to NBCSN’s Will Buxton post-race. Their quotes are below, and also in Part 2 of the Mexican Grand Prix post-race Paddock Pass (segment also features Fernando Alonso, who finished 10th).

6. 18-Lance Stroll, Williams

“Yes (to cake). Definitely. We’ll celebrate this evening my birthday and a great result. It was a great race. The whole race was very well controlled. Good first stint on ultrasoft, overcut Perez on VSC, then took it home. I had a great second stint, hunting down Ocon down to the end. Just missed out on an opportunity.

“It got to the point where the harder I pushed, the more I’d overheat the tire. I never quite got in the DRS zone. I got in it once, but he got in it too because of lapped cars. I knew it’d be hard to overtake. We know it’s hard to overtake without a big pace difference. P6 is fantastic for us.”

8. 20-Kevin Magnussen, Haas

“I mean this is like a victory. It’s incredible. We could have easily given up, thrown the towel in the rings. But no one gave up. Everyone knows we’re not the worst team. We’re not meant to be last row. We are meant to be in the points, fighting in the top 10. I’m really proud of the team for that.

“Yeah it was a perfect race. Starting from 15th, it couldn’t have gone better.”

DNF. 9-Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

“Very disappointing. Probably my best race of the year. Had a great first stint, running in the top 10 all the time, then we were very unlucky with the VSC, we pitted two laps before it came out. We lost out to both McLarens and the time.

“It was, yeah. We weren’t overheating, but the turbo was toast.

“It was very important. The last couple races I’ve had strong qualifying sessions and two strong races in a row. This is what I need to show to stay in Formula 1. ”