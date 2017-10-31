IndyCar Social Media Roundup: Halloween

Halloween hijinks were aplenty across social media on Tuesday as IndyCar venues, drivers, and teams took to Twitter to celebrate the holiday…and had their fair share of fun in the process.
This is what happens when we let creative minds run free and there’s no actual content on-track to chronicle. All four Green Savoree Racing Promotions tracks came up with some interesting ideas, though.
Mid Ohio Sports Car Course kicked things off with this photo-shopped poster of ” Dawn of the Dead,” renaming it “Dawn of the Dixon” after Scott Dixon.
Not to be outdone, the folks at the Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg chimed in with a post of their own, spoofing “Paranormal Activity” with “ParaNewgarden Activity” after IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.
The Honda Indy Toronto twitter team jumped in from there, re-dubbing “The Blair Witch Project” as “The Blair Hinch Project” in honor of the hometown man, James Hinchcliffe.
The last venue, but certainly not the least, to join in on the fun was recent Verizon IndyCar Series returnee Portland International Raceway, which transformed “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” into “The Rossi Horror Picture Show,” for 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi.
Neither Hinchcliffe nor Rossi could believe what they had just witnessed.
Rossi’s team, Andretti Autosport, engaged in some hijinks of its own as well.
A team member donned a dinosaur costume and ran rampant through the Andretti Autosport shop.
All told, the social media accounts of the Verizon IndyCar Series teams, drivers, and venues served up plenty of tricks and treats on Halloween.