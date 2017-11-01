Josef Newgarden to run champion’s No. 1 in 2018

Newly crowned Verizon IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden finished second in his No. 2 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet at the season finale in Sonoma in September, a result which was enough to net him the No. 1 position in IndyCar.
Now, following on from his two Team Penske teammates Will Power (2015) and Simon Pagenaud (2017), he’ll also run the champion’s No. 1 in the following season the year after winning his title.
Team Penske confirmed the news today via a fun social media video, where Pagenaud passed off a “champion’s to-do list” as the passing of the torch and champion’s number.
Pagenaud ran the No. 22 his first two years at Team Penske in 2015 and 2016, and would seem likely to go back to that next year – although Newgarden’s No. 2 would be available if desired.
Pagenaud is the best finishing driver with the No. 1 in recent years, coming second to Newgarden last year in the championship standings. Power ran the No. 1 in 2015 and finished third; Ryan Hunter-Reay ran the No. 1 in 2013 and finished seventh. Scott Dixon, the four-time champion, ran the No. 1 only once in his career – in 2004 – and finished 10th.
The last champion who defended his crown with the No. 1 was Sebastien Bourdais, who won the Champ Car title in 2004 as No. 2 and then won three more thereafter in the No. 1 from 2005 through 2007, before Champ Car and IndyCar merged in 2008.
And IndyCar’s last repeat champion is Dario Franchitti, who never ran the No. 1 even though he won four titles. He won in 2007 in IndyCar, then in 2009 through 2011.
How will Newgarden fare running the 1? Only time will tell.
Manor and TRS Racing have confirmed a step-up from LMP2 into LMP1 for the FIA World Endurance Championship’s new 2018-2019 “Super Season,” as part of the quest to attract new privateer entries into the category.
The Manor team will do so with Ginetta Cars, although the engine selection nor number of cars it will field are to be determined. Manor, entered under the CEFC Manor TRS Racing banner this season, has fielded two Oreca 07 Gibsons in the LMP2 class, for its second year in FIA WEC.
“I think that the LMP1 category provides a fantastic challenge for us but we can rely on a lot of experience gained over the years, in particular those spent in Formula 1, relating to the management of the design, research, testing and development processes that are so important for a successful LMP1 team,” said Graeme Lowdon, Manor Endurance Racing Sporting Director.
Lawrence Tomlinson, Chairman, Ginetta Cars, added: “I am delighted with the confirmation of the selection by TRS Racing and Manor Endurance Racing of the Ginetta LMP1 for their program. The opportunities for all involved here are tremendous, for Ginetta, for the team, and for their backers. To take on endurance racing at this level is one of the toughest technical challenges in the world. It’s great to have a racing partner who relishes those challenges just as much as we do.”
The FIA WEC “Super Season” begins next May in Spa-Francorchamps, before the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans next June 16-17. Both Spa and Le Mans feature twice on the revised two-year calendar.
The Manor LMP1 news comes only a day after DragonSpeed’s announced plans to step up as well. With lone manufacturer Toyota also evaluating a return, the car count in LMP1 might not be as bad as initially feared.