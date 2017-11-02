Getty Images

‘Impossible’ to shift Mexican GP to June date despite COTA’s wishes

By Luke SmithNov 2, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
The president of the Mexican Grand Prix says it is “impossible” to shift the Formula 1 race to a June date to avoid a spectator overlap with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, despite a suggestion from Circuit of The Americas chief Bobby Epstein.

Epstein has long-stated his belief that Mexico City’s race should not take place just one week after the USGP in late October, as fans who previously made the trip up to Austin from Mexico would now stay home.

Epstein’s suggestion has been for Mexico to move to a June date so that it pairs up with the Canadian Grand Prix, much as the USGP did from 2004 to 2007, so as to give Austin more breathing room on the calendar.

Speaking to Reuters, Mexican GP president Alejandro Soberon said such a move would not be possible due to the weather conditions in Mexico City in June.

“Bobby is a fantastic guy and I love him. I think he has a good idea to separate the races,” Soberon said.

“But I invite Bobby to move back to June. It will make even more sense to have Canada and the States – which are closer – together.

“For us, it’s impossible to move to June because it’s the heaviest rainy season.

“The Day of the Dead holiday is on these [current] dates. It’s just become a big festival in the city.

“But overall you cannot have a good experience of the weekend if the rain is so heavy.”

Austin and Mexico are poised to go back-to-back once again on the F1 calendar in 2018, with the races planned for October 21 and October 28 respectively.

Knighthood would be ‘the greatest honor’ for Hamilton after F1 title win

By Luke SmithNov 2, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton says receiving a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II would be “the greatest honor” after clinching his fourth Formula 1 world championship in Mexico last weekend.

Hamilton became just the fifth driver in F1 history to win a fourth world championship after finishing ninth in the Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes, wrapping up the title with two races remaining this season.

The success has led to much debate about where Hamilton stands among Britain’s sporting greats, with bookmakers offering short odds on him receiving a knighthood and becoming Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton currently holds an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) which he received after winning his first world title back in 2008.

“That would be the greatest honor, firstly to be invited back. I try to represent England in the best way I can,” Hamilton said when asked about a possible knighthood, as quoted by Reuters.

“If that at some stage is recognized by the Queen, then I’d be incredibly honored.”

Hamilton joked he would insist on making his friends call him ‘Sir’ were he to receive the honor.

“I would enforce it – to friends, to everyone. I think it’s such an honor,” Hamilton said in jest.

“I’ve got friends who are Sirs and I call them Sir. When I get a text, I‘m like ‘Yes Sir.’

“It’s unique and why not live it in all its beauty?”

A number of British sporting figures have been knighted by the Queen in recognition of their success in recent years, with the honor being bestowed on tennis player Andy Murray, Olympic athlete Mo Farah and cycling’s Bradley Wiggins.

From F1, three-time world champion Jackie Stewart, 1950s icon Stirling Moss, plus Williams team co-founders Frank Williams and Patrick Head have all been knighted in the past, with Head receiving his honor in 2015.