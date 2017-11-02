‘Impossible’ to shift Mexican GP to June date despite COTA’s wishes

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The president of the Mexican Grand Prix says it is “impossible” to shift the Formula 1 race to a June date to avoid a spectator overlap with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, despite a suggestion from Circuit of The Americas chief Bobby Epstein.

Epstein has long-stated his belief that Mexico City’s race should not take place just one week after the USGP in late October, as fans who previously made the trip up to Austin from Mexico would now stay home.

Epstein’s suggestion has been for Mexico to move to a June date so that it pairs up with the Canadian Grand Prix, much as the USGP did from 2004 to 2007, so as to give Austin more breathing room on the calendar.

Speaking to Reuters, Mexican GP president Alejandro Soberon said such a move would not be possible due to the weather conditions in Mexico City in June.

“Bobby is a fantastic guy and I love him. I think he has a good idea to separate the races,” Soberon said.

“But I invite Bobby to move back to June. It will make even more sense to have Canada and the States – which are closer – together.

“For us, it’s impossible to move to June because it’s the heaviest rainy season.

“The Day of the Dead holiday is on these [current] dates. It’s just become a big festival in the city.

“But overall you cannot have a good experience of the weekend if the rain is so heavy.”

Austin and Mexico are poised to go back-to-back once again on the F1 calendar in 2018, with the races planned for October 21 and October 28 respectively.

Follow @LukeSmithF1