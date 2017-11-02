Wolff: F1 engine manufacturers unimpressed by 2021 plans

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff claims that none of the sport’s current manufacturers were impressed by the plans unveiled for changes to the engine regulations for the 2021 season, warning of “immense costs”.

Following a long-running push to move away from the current specification of V6 turbo hybrid power units used in F1, the sport’s bosses announced earlier this week their initial plans for the new formula that would come into force for the 2021 season.

Plans include the removal of the MGU-H – one of the two hybrid systems currently on the car – and standardized parts in a bid to reduce costs and improve the noise produced by the power units.

The hope for many is that the new rules will attract both an independent engine manufacturer to F1, as well as other global OEMs, with Porsche being known to have an entry under consideration.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mercedes chief Wolff aired his skepticism over the 2021 plans, believing there would be high costs for those producing the new engine, as seen in 2014 when the current V6 hybrids were introduced.

“It portrays it in a way of this is how we’re going forward, and none of the current OEMs were particularly impressed,” Wolff said.

“Developing a new engine concept will trigger immense costs, just for the sake of having a new concept.

“The new concept needs to tackle the deficit that has been outlined – development costs and noise level – and all that needs to be linked with a global view of F1.

“We haven’t seen any of that.”

Plans for 2021 are expected to be refined and debated over the next 12 months, with a fresh set of engine regulations due to be finalized by the end of 2018.

Follow @LukeSmithF1