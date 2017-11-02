Getty Images

Wolff: F1 engine manufacturers unimpressed by 2021 plans

By Luke SmithNov 2, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff claims that none of the sport’s current manufacturers were impressed by the plans unveiled for changes to the engine regulations for the 2021 season, warning of “immense costs”.

Following a long-running push to move away from the current specification of V6 turbo hybrid power units used in F1, the sport’s bosses announced earlier this week their initial plans for the new formula that would come into force for the 2021 season.

Plans include the removal of the MGU-H – one of the two hybrid systems currently on the car – and standardized parts in a bid to reduce costs and improve the noise produced by the power units.

The hope for many is that the new rules will attract both an independent engine manufacturer to F1, as well as other global OEMs, with Porsche being known to have an entry under consideration.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mercedes chief Wolff aired his skepticism over the 2021 plans, believing there would be high costs for those producing the new engine, as seen in 2014 when the current V6 hybrids were introduced.

“It portrays it in a way of this is how we’re going forward, and none of the current OEMs were particularly impressed,” Wolff said.

“Developing a new engine concept will trigger immense costs, just for the sake of having a new concept.

“The new concept needs to tackle the deficit that has been outlined – development costs and noise level – and all that needs to be linked with a global view of F1.

“We haven’t seen any of that.”

Plans for 2021 are expected to be refined and debated over the next 12 months, with a fresh set of engine regulations due to be finalized by the end of 2018.

Knighthood would be ‘the greatest honor’ for Hamilton after F1 title win

Getty Images
By Luke SmithNov 2, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton says receiving a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II would be “the greatest honor” after clinching his fourth Formula 1 world championship in Mexico last weekend.

Hamilton became just the fifth driver in F1 history to win a fourth world championship after finishing ninth in the Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes, wrapping up the title with two races remaining this season.

The success has led to much debate about where Hamilton stands among Britain’s sporting greats, with bookmakers offering short odds on him receiving a knighthood and becoming Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton currently holds an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) which he received after winning his first world title back in 2008.

“That would be the greatest honor, firstly to be invited back. I try to represent England in the best way I can,” Hamilton said when asked about a possible knighthood, as quoted by Reuters.

“If that at some stage is recognized by the Queen, then I’d be incredibly honored.”

Hamilton joked he would insist on making his friends call him ‘Sir’ were he to receive the honor.

“I would enforce it – to friends, to everyone. I think it’s such an honor,” Hamilton said in jest.

“I’ve got friends who are Sirs and I call them Sir. When I get a text, I‘m like ‘Yes Sir.’

“It’s unique and why not live it in all its beauty?”

A number of British sporting figures have been knighted by the Queen in recognition of their success in recent years, with the honor being bestowed on tennis player Andy Murray, Olympic athlete Mo Farah and cycling’s Bradley Wiggins.

From F1, three-time world champion Jackie Stewart, 1950s icon Stirling Moss, plus Williams team co-founders Frank Williams and Patrick Head have all been knighted in the past, with Head receiving his honor in 2015.